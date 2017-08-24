Antonio Maurogiovanni brings huge experience to new role

New Rowing Ireland High Performance Director, Antonio Maurogiovanni believes his international experience from seven Olympic Games can help develop the sport across the country.

Maurogiovanni commenced work at the National Rowing Centre in Cork this week, the training base for our Irish High Performance rowers. The former Italian Olympic rower, who competed at the 1988 Seoul and 1992 Barcelona Games, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Rowing Ireland having being involved in seven Olympic Games in total, either competing or coaching, with several nations including Italy, the Netherlands, and Australia.

On taking up the role, Maurogiovanni said, “There are great people in rowing, great athletes past and present and I am sure also some fantastic talents in Irish underpinning programmes which are waiting to be identified and developed, with the Irish Rowing history providing a strong platform for us to move forward with.

“I am very excited at the prospect of working with the existing and future talent in Irish rowing,” and “looking forward to getting out and about meeting coaches, athletes and supporters; increasing my knowledge and to share my international rowing experience.“

His first international event as High Performance Director of Rowing Ireland will be the World Rowing Championships in Sarasota, Florida, beginning September 19. The team leave next week for a training camp in Banyoles, Spain, in the lead up to the event.

Meanwhile, St Michael’s Rowing Club will host their inaugural “Masters Regatta” in Limerick city centre on Saturday. There is a strong Munster and Connacht entry, as well as their first oversees entry, all athletes travelling to the city to race over a 1km course. Most of the crews are preparing for the World Rowing Masters Championship taking place in Bled, Slovenia, in September.

There will be 12 finals in eights, fours, double sculls and single sculls for both men and women, with the most exciting races of the event as always being the eights. The masters eights race has 7 crews competing from Castleconnell, Muckross, Old Collegians and composite crews from Shandon, Fermoy, Galway, Neptune, Commercial, Lee Valley and St. Michael’s. Six “eights” racing towards the city will be a spectacular sight for spectators.

St Michael’s Masters crews have sponsored a new trophy – ‘The Monty Cup’ which has been designed and commissioned to present to the winner of the Open Eights race (meaning no time penalties). The Monty Cup is a memorial to former Club Captain Jim ‘Monty’ Ahern who sadly passed away in 2016. It will be a fitting tribute to a great club man and master oarsman.

Regatta Chairman Brian Richardson said, “It’s fantastic to see the increase in Masters Rowing in Ireland over the past few years. St Michael’s are delighted to be hosting this event in the heart of Limerick City. Our state-of-the-art facilities, including the new floating pontoon, greatly aids our ability to hold such a major sporting event.

“The racing will finish just in front of Shannon Bridge so it will make for great viewing for the public from the bridge, Steamboat Quay or from St Michael’s Rowing Club - a great way to spend a Saturday evening in the city. The presentation of the Monty Cup will be a very proud moment for the club as we celebrate Jim’s life. It’s a touching tribute from Jim’s former crewmen.”

The event takes place from 7pm to 9pm on Saturday.