Home»Sport»Soccer

THE SECRET FOOTBALLER: Antonio Conte knows enough to leverage ‘posh boy’ advantage

Monday, April 24, 2017

Money dictates most things at the business end of Europe’s top leagues, but the Secret Footballer believes there’s still a place for knowledge.

Antonio Conte celebrates Chelsea's Emirates FA Cup semi-final victory over Tottenham at Wembley.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

I worry about Russia. So should English hooligans.


Breaking Stories

Tony Adams to offer contracts to Nigel Reo-Coker and Kieran Richardson

Pro golfers need to brush up on rules, says Nick Faldo

Sheffield United 'keen to bring Ched Evans back to Bramall Lane'

Good news Soccer Saturday fans - Jeff Stelling says he has no plans to leave the show any time soon

Lifestyle

Speaking up on mental health to challenge the stigma of schizophrenia

Prine Harry opens up about pain following his mother's death

The Swingle Singers in perfect harmony for Cork International Choral Festival

What to watch this week

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, April 22, 2017

    • 13
    • 17
    • 18
    • 25
    • 26
    • 27
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 