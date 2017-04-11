Antoine Griezmann will stay at Atletico, says teammate Luis

Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis is convinced “genius” Antoine Griezmann will reject overtures from Manchester United and Chelsea to remain with the Rojiblancos.

Griezmann has become one of Europe’s hottest properties during two-and-half prolific seasons at Atletico, and United, Premier League leaders Chelsea, and even Atletico’s cross-city rivals Real are among the clubs being linked with a big-money bid for the France international.

The 26-year-old, who last summer signed a new contract tying him to Atletico until 2021, admitted recently he was finding the transfer speculation “quite tiring” and reiterated that he saw himself staying at the Rojiblancos.

And Filipe Luis also has no doubts the former Real Sociedad winger will still be at the club next season.

The Brazilian told Marca: “We’ve not said anything to him. We’re sure that he’s going to stay, he’s a genius. Watching him every day, you see that he’s a different player, he gives you that brilliance.

“Every game that goes by shows me that he’s fighting to win the Ballon d’Or because he makes the difference.”

Griezmann took his season tally for club and country to 25 goals when he scored a late equaliser in Saturday’s derby with Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Now the Frenchman and his team-mates turn their attentions to the Champions League, with the first leg of their quarter-final against Leicester coming up tomorrow.

Atletico are big favourites to eliminate a side who are playing in the competition for the first time, but Filipe Luis knows better than to underestimate their opponents.

The 31-year-old was part of the Chelsea team which faced Leicester towards the end of the 2014/15 season and, although the Blues ultimately ran out 3-1 winners, they trailed at half-time.

That loss was the only one that Leicester suffered in their final nine matches that season as they avoided relegation, and the Foxes carried that momentum into the following campaign when they shocked the footballing world with their title triumph.

Filipe Luis said: “When I was in England they were in a different situation. They were coming off a good run and at Chelsea we brought that run to an end.

“They have very good players, a very solid team who defend very well, and remind us of the best Atletico.

“Many times we play better against teams who have more of the ball, but they play likes us. We’re going to have to have to play and complete game and not concede any goals.

“It’s going to be difficult, but we’re in our best moment.”

Regarding Leicester’s dangermen, Filipe Luis highlighted strikers Jamie Vardy and Leonardo Ulloa as threats, but reserved special praise for wide man Riyad Mahrez.

He said: “One of the best players that I’ve played with or against is (Eden) Hazard, he’s brilliant. But Leicester have Mahrez, who does something similar to what my former team-mates does. He could be the new Hazard, he has great quality.”

Foxes defender Ben Chilwell insists Leicester remain in confident mood despite their winning run ending with a 4-2 defeat to Everton on Saturday. “Everyone’s still confident and we’ll go into it with the same form that we’ve had previous to this game,” Chilwell told LCFC TV.

“It was six wins before this and it was a great run. It would have been nice to carry it on but Shakey’s (manager Craig Shakespeare) rotated the squad and given a few more players a chance with the Champions League game on Wednesday and resting a few of the players.

“Hopefully on Wednesday everyone will be back fit and fresh, everyone will be ready and we’ll hopefully get the win.”

Foxes captain Wes Morgan is still not ready to return for that contest but Danny Simpson, Christian Fuchs, Wilfred Ndidi, Riyad Mahrez and Shinji Okazaki should return to the line-up while Jamie Vardy only played an hour at Everton.