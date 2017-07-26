Anthony Nash says sliotargate was much ado about nothing

Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash has claimed that the Munster hurling final sliotargate saga was much ado about nothing.

An individual linked to the Clare management team stole a bag of sliotars belonging to Nash and threw it into the Killinan End terrace at Semple Stadium before the game.

Victors Cork accepted a formal apology from Clare and the Munster Council declined to launch an investigation.

Twice All-Star Nash insisted it wasn’t a big deal and revealed how he simply replaced the balls before throw-in and moved on.

“I actually came in out of the parade and Pat Keane, our logistics manager, was there, he was putting sliotars beside the goals and I just said: ‘What’s the story?’

“He said: ‘All the sliotars are gone’. There’s an awful lot that has been spoken about the sliotars and about this, that and the other. We use Cummins All-Star sliotars, as everyone knows, we train three or four weeks up to the game with them and I go into the big bag with Pat and pick out how many sliotars we need for the game and put them into my own bag and that’s it.

“So he went into the dressing-room and got more sliotars and they were the exact same.

“There was a lot of talk about doing this with sliotars and doing that, but they’re just sliotars.

“It didn’t really matter because whatever sliotar gets pucked down to my goal is the one I use anyway. It didn’t bother me. I suppose it’s something that happened so people are going to talk about it. They offered an apology to our county board and our county board accepted it. It was pushed under the carpet, it’s as simple as that.”

Former Cork ‘keeper Donal Óg Cusack, now part of the Clare management, has claimed that the GAA should introduce standarised sliotars.

At the moment there are around 10 different types of official sliotars in use and Cusack claimed some fly further and straighter than others.

But Nash said: “I don’t know about that because there’s a lot of people in business making sliotars, we’re talking about people’s livelihoods.

“It’s whatever benefits hurling that I’m happy with and if they feel that would benefit hurling fair enough. But there are a lot of people out there trying to sell sliotars and to make a few pound. I wouldn’t like to comment either way on it. It’s not something that’s bothered me.”