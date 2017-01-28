Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw get chance to impress

Jose Mourinho says he will give Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw a chance to prove themselves in Manchester United’s FA Cup clash with Wigan.

United set up a Wembley date with Southampton on Thursday night, progressing to the EFL Cup final despite losing their semi-final second leg 2-1 at struggling Hull.

Attention switches to the FA Cup this weekend as 2013 winners Wigan make the short journey to Old Trafford for tomorrow’s televised fourth-round tie.

Mourinho has pledged to name a strong line-up against the Latics but will call upon his impressive depth, with Martial and Shaw among those set to come in.

Martial’s happiness has been questioned recently and the United boss confirmed the Frenchman will get a chance to shine tomorrow, having been omitted from the last two match-day squads.

Asked how the France international took being left out at Hull, Mourinho said: “I don’t know. I don’t speak with the players about how they take it. He will play Sunday and if Sunday he plays magnificently, he will play against Hull City in the next match. It’s simple.”

Shaw is also set to get a chance to prove his worth after belatedly returning to the United squad at Hull. The 21-year-old left-back has not featured since limping off halfway through the EFL Cup quarter-final against West Ham on November 30, but has worked his way back into fitness.

Mourinho confirmed his intention to play Shaw against Wigan, whose manager Warren Joyce knows the Red Devils better than most. The 52-year-old was at the club from 2008 until last November, when he left his role as coach of United’s reserves to take the hotseat at Wigan.

“I worked at the club with him for just a few months but it was enough to know he is a very nice man, a very passionate football man,” Mourinho, who has given goalkeeper David de Gea the weekend off, said of Joyce.

“He took the risk, he accepted the challenge. He left a good situation in the club to try and go to what we call men’s football.”

There was a certain inevitability that the man who left Old Trafford less than three months ago would take his Wigan team back there for a fourth-round clash.

“You see it often in cup draws,” said Joyce, who spent nearly a decade as United’s reserve team coach.

“Michael Owen was laughing his head off when he pulled the numbers out. It didn’t surprise me. I said to some of my friends: ‘We’ll definitely get them’. They were laughing, and the odds probably would be enormous.”

Times have been tough at the DW Stadium since their stunning FA Cup triumph in 2013 was followed days later by relegation. The Latics reached the semi-finals again the following season but were then relegated to League One and have found life difficult on their return to the Championship.

Nevertheless Joyce has built a strong reputation for his work at Old Trafford and Alex Ferguson remains a friendly ear for Joyce.

“I’ve spoken to him several times since I’ve been here and I spoke to him a lot while I was making the decision to come as well,” he said. “You feel privileged that you can pick up the phone and speak to people like that.”