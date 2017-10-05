Annalise Murphy up for her greatest challenge

As she takes on the greatest adventure of her stellar sailing career Annalise Murphy (27) will, at least, have no worries about her Olympic silver medal as Liberty Insurance has stepped in to cover it against damage or loss after its recent makeover.

Hers was one of many Rio 2016 medals recalled by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) when it emerged after the Games that they were tarnishing and had not been properly finished.

“I just thought it was wear-and-tear because I was going around thousands of schools and events with people rubbing and biting it,” Murphy revealed.

“But the IOC asked me to send a picture of the front and back of it and then said to send it back to be re-coated. When Liberty offered to insure it, it really put my mind at ease.”

The National Yacht Club star is now just 16 days away from her latest sporting challenge — taking part in the round-the-world Volvo Ocean Race.

Starting in Alicante on October 22, the race will cover 72,000 nautical miles (nearly 52,000 road miles) and take over eight months.

Murphy was selected, after a two-day trial in Portugal, to be part of an international 10-person crew (five of each gender) on ‘Turn the Tide on Plastics’, the first equally mixed youth team to take on the mammoth endurance event.

“I’m very excited but even still think ‘can I do it?’” she revealed after a month of team training. “Physically it’s the hardest thing I’ve every done but the mental challenge of doing it, day after day, sometimes for 23 straight days, that is what’s going to be really hard.

“But this is too good an opportunity to miss,” she added.

“I’ll learn a massive amount about sailing, this can only make me a better sailor and it also means I’ll be refreshed coming back into the Laser with two years to go to the next Olympics.”