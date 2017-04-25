Home»Sport»Soccer

Angry Serena Williams hits back at ‘racist’ Nastase

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Serena Williams last night launched a stinging attack on Ilie Nastase, accusing the Romanian of racially abusing her and her unborn baby and hurling sexist abuse at her fellow female tennis players.

Serena Williams

The American responded publicly for the first time to the controversy which has erupted over the Romania Fed Cup team captain’s astonishing behaviour at his side’s match with Great Britain last weekend.

Nastase was overheard at Friday’s press conference saying about Williams’ unborn baby, “Let’s see what colour it has. Chocolate with milk?’’

He had already asked British team captain Anne Keothavong for her room number, while, when play got under way in Constanta on Saturday, Nastase was heard to call Keothavong and British number one Johanna Konta ‘’fucking bitches” in a rant which has led to his provisional suspension by the International Tennis Federation.

Ilie Nastase

Writing on Instagram, Williams said: “I disappoints me to know we live in a society which people like Ilie Nastase can make such racist comments towards myself and an unborn child, and sexist comments against my peers.”

Williams, who returned to the world number one spot yesterday, despite not having played since cruising to the Australian Open title nearly three months ago, announced last week that she was expecting a baby in the autumn.

She added in her post: “This world has come so far but yet we have so much further to go. Yes, we have broken down so many barriers - however there are a plethora more to go. This or anything else will not stop me from pouring love, light and positivity into everything that I do.”

