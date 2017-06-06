An Ghaeltacht ease to 17-point victory

An Ghaeltacht consider their 1999 victory in Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta a starting point from which the club’s success in the following years stemmed and the Corca Dhuibhne club will hope this year’s success will have a similar effect.

The Kerry men proved far too strong for Cill na Martra in yesterday’s senior final, eventually running out 17-point victors, 4-18 to 1-10, in Tourmakeady.

The game turned on a five-minute spell before the break as An Ghaeltacht hit 2-3 without reply, Tomás Ó Sé and PJ Mac Láimh netting goals within seconds of each other before Noel O’Leary received a straight red card for a foul on Cian Ó Murchú.

Cill na Martra, who only won their first game at senior level in this competition on Saturday, impressed when dispatching last year’s champions Naomh Conaill in the semi-final but the same intensity that got them past the Donegal side was lacking yesterday.

Seán Micheál Ó Conchúir was in fine form for the Kerry side, hitting five points from play. Dara Ó Sé and Tomás Ó Sé, grabbing his second, hit further goals in the second half for An Ghaeltacht to seal the win.

In the Junior decider, Naomh Náille proved too good for the hosts, Tuar Mhic Éadaigh, 2-14 to 2-8.

Scorers for An Ghaeltacht:

S M Ó Conchúir (0-9, 4fs); T Ó Sé (2-2); Dara Ó Sé (1-2, 1f); PJ Mac Láimh (1-1); É Ó Conchúir (0-2); C Mac an tSaoir, Ó Ó Sé (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cill na Martra:

M Desmond (0-6, 6fs); S Ó Duinnín (1-1); S Ó Ceilleachair (0-2); D Ó Duinnín (0-1).

CILL NA MARTRA:

A Ó Conaill; S Ó Loinsigh, G Ó Mocháin, Daire Mac Lochlainn; S Ó Ceilleachair, D Ó Conaill, C Ó Laoire; G Ó Goillí, F Ó hÉalaithe; M Ó Conchúir, M Ó Deasúna, M Ó Duinnín; D Ó Duinnín, N O’Leary , S Ó Duinnín.

Subs:

D Mac Cárthaigh for M Ó Duinnín (30); P Ó Criodáin for S Ó Loinsigh (35), D Ó Laoire for F Ó hÉalaithe (40); D Ó hÚrdáil for M Ó Conchúir (46); M Ó Goillí for D Mac Lochlainn (46), G Ó Faoláin for D Ó Duinnín (50).

AN GHAELTACHT:

T Mac an tSaoir; C Ó Murchú, C Ó Lúing, C Ó Muircheartaigh; P Ó Sé, M Ó Sé, PJ Mac Láimh; R Ó Sé, S Ó Garbhia; G Mac an tSaoir, D Ó Sé, C Ó Fiannachta; S M Ó Conchúir, É Ó Conchúir, T Ó Sé.

Subs:

C Ó Ceilleachair for M Ó Sé (30); Ó Ó Sé for G Mac an tSaoir (36); C Ó Garbhia for P Ó Sé (43); G Mac Gearailt for S Ó Garbhia (43); S Ó Bambaire for S Ó Conchúir (45); S Ó Grifín for C Ó Muircheartaigh.

Referee:

Liam Devenney.