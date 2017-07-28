Amateur Paul McBride outguns Paul Dunne in Porsche Open

Ireland amateur Paul McBride outgunned compatriot Paul Dunne (73) with a fine opening two-under 70 that left him four off the clubhouse lead at the Porsche European Open in Hamburg.

The 21-year-old Dubliner, based in the US, received an invitation to the €2m tournament two weeks ago.

England’s Richard McEvoy tamed a “monster” course to keep his game in top gear by claiming a share of the lead.

McEvoy carded six birdies in an opening 66 on the 7,582 yard Green Eagle Golf Course in Hamburg.

That looked set to give the 38-year-old the outright lead until American Julian Suri birdied four of his last five holes to also finish six under, a shot ahead of defending champion Alex Levy, former Masters winner Charl Schwartzel, Stuart Manley, and Chris Paisley.

“I’m very pleased,” McEvoy said. “It’s wet out there and I’m not the longest of hitters, I’m quite average on tour, but I did everything kind of right today.

“When I got myself in trouble I got out of it well and I took advantage of the holes where I was hitting wedges in, so a very pleasing start.”

Schwartzel carded an eagle and four birdies in his 67, but it could have been even better for the South African, who twice hit the pin with his second shot on par fives.

“On 18 I hit a fantastic shot and then finishing off today on nine, I hit the flag again with two fairway woods and that doesn’t happen very often,” the world number 21 said.

“I felt like early this morning was a bit difficult and when we made the turn the sun came out and balls starting going a little further, which you do need on this golf course. It’s a monster.”

Patrick Reed was part of a nine-strong group on four under par which included Scotland’s Stephen Gallacher and Craig Lee.

Reigning US PGA champion Jimmy Walker could only manage a level-par 72.