Alvaro Morata set for Chelsea move in £75m deal

Chelsea have agreed terms with Real Madrid for the transfer of Spanish international striker Alvaro Morata, the Premier League club have announced.

The 24-year-old, who helped Real to the Champions League title last season, is still to agree personal terms and pass a medical before the move is officially confirmed.

The Blues stepped up their bid for Morata after another potential transfer target, Romelu Lukaku, opted instead to join Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

United had originally been favourites to land Morata, but turned to Lukaku after failing to come close enough to Real’s reported £75m (€84.8m) asking price. That left the way clear for Chelsea to step up their bid for the Spanish star, who played under Blues boss Antonio Conte at Juventus.

Morata scored 15 league goals for Real last season but grew increasingly frustrated at his limited opportunities behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

The deal will also be a timely boost for Conte who had endured frustration after failing to land either Lukaku or another potential signing, Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola still wants to make as many as four more summer signings, with the Manchester City manager confirming interest in Real Madrid right-back Danilo.

City have already drafted in Bernardo Silva, Ederson Moraes and Kyle Walker. City are not done there, though.

Guardiola refused to rule out moves for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez or Monaco full-back Benjamin Mendy.

“We have many options for people, players coming, but until the deal is done out of respect for the other clubs I cannot say absolutely anything,” the City boss said. “But (Danilo) is one option we have.

Guardiola was coy on a move for Sanchez, a player Arsene Wenger insists is staying put, but the City boss was more forthcoming when it came to his belief the transfer window needs restructuring. “Alexis is a player from Arsenal,” Guardiola said. “Arsene said that, it’s because he knows more than me.

“Unfortunately the market finishes the 31st (of August), I think that’s a huge mistake from Uefa.

“I think the market should finish when we start the season, it’s too long, too large.”

Guardiola ruled out a move for Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina and insisted Claudio Bravo will remain despite an error-prone first season.

Star turn Sergio Aguero is another staying at the Etihad. “He’s our player, he will remain here,” said Guaridola.

One striker heading for the exit door is Kelechi Iheanacho, as a move to Leicester edges ever closer. Wilfried Bony, who spent last season at Stoke, also looks to be on his way out.

Elsewhere, Asmir Begovic has joined Bournemouth from Chelsea while Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster has signed a five-year contract, the club have announced.

And Juventus have completed the signing of keeper Wojciech Szczesny from Arsenal and expect to add Italy full-back Mattia De Sciglio to their squad.

Newcastle have announced the signing of winger Jacob Murphy from Norwich for a reported £12.5m (€14.2m).

Aston Villa have signed winger Ahmed Elmohamady from Hull on a three-year deal.