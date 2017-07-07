All Blacks' Barrett brothers: ‘We enjoy a laugh at the right time to laugh and we enjoy working hard together’

Beaudy, Udon, and Lloyd may not appear on an All Blacks teamsheet anytime soon but when the nicknames give way to the ones their mother gave them at Eden Park tomorrow, you can be sure the Barretts will figure prominently against the Lions.

Fly-half Beauden, 26, and replacement lock Scott, 24, were joined by younger brother and full-back Jordie in the All Blacks matchday 23 for the final Test against the Lions in Auckland, head coach Steve Hansen handing the 20-year-old his first start in the No.15 jersey.

Much is made of the brotherhood of the All Blacks, the tight-knit squad ethos that has kept New Zealand at the top of world rugby for so long but the latest set of siblings to wear the silver fern on their chests take the meaning to a new level even Hansen sometimes struggles to penetrate.

“They have got their own gags and nicknames for each other,” Hansen explained yesterday.

“I heard one this morning, I said to Beauden: ‘What do you call your brother that for?’ He said: ‘That’s the guy out of Dumb and Dumber’.”

Only a brother could get away with that kind of a nickname, referring to Jim Carrey’s character from the film, Lloyd Christmas, the dumber of the two idiots in the 1994 comedy but it needed Beauden to explain further.

“It’s an old nickname,” he said, “but it came out this morning... It is not Jordie’s, it is obviously Scott’s.”

The Udon moniker is all Jordie’s, big brother Beauden making reference to his 6ft 5in frame as a thick Japanese noodle.

The youngest brother, it turns out, knows his place.

“I don’t call him anything differently as there would be repercussions if I called him something else, so I will just stick with Beauden or Beaudy,” Jordie said.

“They have the ability to take the mick out of each other,” Hansen said. “No-one is free from a bit of banter, including myself, but they (the squad) have got to be good at it because I’m not bad at coming back!

“We enjoy having a laugh when it is the right time to laugh, and we enjoy working hard together. That is one of the formulas what makes this a good team to be a part of.

“The big thing is that everyone thinks they are brothers when they come in here. It’s like one big family.”

As the Lions found out when they played the Hurricanes 11 days ago, Jordie Barrett can be a real handful as well as a long-range kicker.

While Beauden kicked all his side’s 21 points in the second Test defeat with seven penalties from 10, his full-back brother went for five from six in the 31-31 draw four nights earlier at the same stadium they play their Super Rugby in together.

It was a performance that convinced Hansen to place his trust in the youngster for such an important game in a pivotal position.

“He’s very good in the air and he’s also a good defender,” the coach said of Jordie. “We have worked hard on his positioning and he is a quality player. He played well for the Hurricanes against the Lions and we have confidence in him.

“He comes from fairly good stock and is a calm and confident sort of bloke. We would not have picked him if we didn’t think he could go out there and play. Whatever happens on Saturday night, he’s only going to get better and better.”

As for which Barrett will do the goal-kicking for the All Blacks tomorrow, the only available information is that it will not be Scott.

“We will have a comp this afternoon and see what happens,” Beauden suggested.

“I think they both want to do the kicking,” Hansen said.

“When both brothers want something, it’s usually the older brother who gets to do it first.”