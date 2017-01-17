Alan Davidson off to a flying start with Down

Alan Davidson’s conversion from Irish League footballer to Down’s hottest prospect has had instant results.

A latecomer to Gaelic football, the 27-year-old estimates he has played less than 50 competitive matches since switching codes two years ago, winning a Down intermediate championship with south Belfast club, Bredagh, last year. Yet the former Ballymena, Glenavon and Newry City player has already hit 1-13 in two McKenna Cup games in his rookie inter-county season.

“I am still learning, I think that (Sunday’s win over Derry) was my 46th competitive match. Essentially, the professionalism is probably something similar, though there is probably more professionalism in the GAA to be brutally honest. The challenge of being out in front of the crowds, I am sort of used to that. I can go out and be confident, play my own game and it doesn’t unsettle me.”

Davidson, who hit 0-9 against the Oak Leafers including six frees, believes GAA players are stronger but thinks he’s adjusted well to the demands of his new sport.

“It’s a different type of fitness. In soccer, you are constantly turning so it is a lot more agile. But Gaelic players are a lot stronger.

“Coming into the game, I did a tiny bit of weights to build my upper body. My running has always been good so the transition has been smooth enough for me.”

Davidson is looking forward to his first derby match against Armagh tomorrow night when Down travel to the Athletic Grounds, chasing a place in the McKenna Cup semi-finals.

“I won’t get carried away with the start I’ve made but I’m enjoying it. There’s a great bunch of lads in there and there are no egos in the changing room.”