Home»Sport»Soccer

Alan Bennett a major doubt for City’s Seagulls clash

Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Martin Claffey

Alan Bennett is likely to miss SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders Cork City’s clash with Bray Wanderers at Turner’s Cross on Friday night (7.45pm).

Alan Bennett

The veteran former Ireland international has been having an impressive season at the heart of the Leesiders’ defence which has conceded just four league goals this campaign, in a team which has won an incredible 10 straight league games.

Bray Wanderers are likely to prove the sternest test yet to Cork’s title credentials, as they sit level with Dundalk nine points behind the leaders, and City boss John Caulfield revealed the club has some injury worries.

Jimmy Keohane is likely to remain sidelined with a shoulder injury and now Bennett, who came off during the win over St Patrick’s Athletic, is also expected to miss out.

“Benno has a hamstring strain,” said Caulfield. 

“It’s touch and go, probably at this stage it probably won’t happen, with his age and that, we won’t want to put him under pressure.

“Jimmy’s shoulder is at him, it’s not as serious as we thought but he won’t be available for Friday. Monday (EA Sports Cup quarter-final with St Patrick’s Athletic), maybe so.”

Steven Beattie is likely to continue at right-back while skipper John Dunleavy could replace Bennett alongside Ryan Delaney.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Blues thunder towards Premier League title

Mauricio Pochettino: We’ll only sell players we don’t want

Ace Alexis Sanchez will stay at Arsenal, predicts confident Arsene Wenger

Stephanie Roche proudest of winning rights battle


Breaking Stories

Referee who Arsene Wenger pushed and called 'dishonest' appointed for FA Cup final

Mourinho refuses to 'waste time' talking about Ibrahimovic's future but reveals Pogba will miss derby

Ronnie O'Sullivan appears to turn down maximum break for 146 at the Crucible

Everything you need to know about the investigations into Newcastle and West Ham

Lifestyle

Four events to check out at the Cork International Choral Festival today

With bikini season beckoning please forget about quick fixes ...

Take a load off: Two people tell their individual weight loss journeys

All the president's children: What have the offspring of US presidents been getting up to?

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, April 22, 2017

    • 13
    • 17
    • 18
    • 25
    • 26
    • 27
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 