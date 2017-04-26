Alan Bennett a major doubt for City’s Seagulls clash

Alan Bennett is likely to miss SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders Cork City’s clash with Bray Wanderers at Turner’s Cross on Friday night (7.45pm).

The veteran former Ireland international has been having an impressive season at the heart of the Leesiders’ defence which has conceded just four league goals this campaign, in a team which has won an incredible 10 straight league games.

Bray Wanderers are likely to prove the sternest test yet to Cork’s title credentials, as they sit level with Dundalk nine points behind the leaders, and City boss John Caulfield revealed the club has some injury worries.

Jimmy Keohane is likely to remain sidelined with a shoulder injury and now Bennett, who came off during the win over St Patrick’s Athletic, is also expected to miss out.

“Benno has a hamstring strain,” said Caulfield.

“It’s touch and go, probably at this stage it probably won’t happen, with his age and that, we won’t want to put him under pressure.

“Jimmy’s shoulder is at him, it’s not as serious as we thought but he won’t be available for Friday. Monday (EA Sports Cup quarter-final with St Patrick’s Athletic), maybe so.”

Steven Beattie is likely to continue at right-back while skipper John Dunleavy could replace Bennett alongside Ryan Delaney.