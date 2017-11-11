Home»Sport»Soccer

DONAL LENIHAN: Aki’s inclusion will energise friends and frighten foes

Saturday, November 11, 2017
Donal Lenihan Inside the Game

If Ireland charge out of the blocks after four months of international inactivity, this callow Springbok side will struggle to cope, writes Donal Lenihan

South Africa assistant coach Johan van Graan keeps a close eye on his charges during the Captain's Run. Picture: Photo Brendan Moran

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

rugbyirelandsouth africa
Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Battling the Springboks on the pitch and the administrative corridors

If Simon Zebo is flying in 2019, why shouldn’t he go to Japan?

World Cup bid already looks holed below the waterline


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Italy face missing out on World Cup after first-leg defeat by Sweden

Second-string England side impress in goalless draw against Germany

Robbie Brady urges teammates to ignore 'yellow peril' against Denmark

Josh O’Hanlon becomes Cork City’s fourth signing in a week

Lifestyle

Autumn provides a treasure for you soil

The Gwyneth Paltrow touch: Lifestyle shop takes interior design to new level of affluence

Why we can’t get enough of Scandinavian style

Five of the biggest names in Irish fashion share their AW17 mood boards

More From The Irish Examiner








Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 08, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 26
    • 30
    • 45
    • 47
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »