AIG Ladies Cup and Shields preview: Killarney seek more glory at Malone

After a successful week of inter-club All Ireland golf for the men at Carton House the action heads north this week to Malone GC for the 2017 AIG Ladies Cups and Shields National Finals.

Starting tomorrow and running until Saturday, the Belfast club will stage the deciding rounds of six competitions, both Junior and Senior Foursomes as well as four singles matchplay categories covering handicaps ranging from scratch to 36.

A month after Killarney’s women defeated Royal Portrush at the Royal Curragh club to claim a first ILGU Senior Cup in their history, the Kerry club resumes its bid for a Senior Foursomes title with pairings required to have a minimum combined handicap of 14.

Killarney has a semi-final against the winners of tomorrow’s quarter-final between Carlow and Lurgan with Roscommon and Lucan contesting the second semi.

Malone will play host to 30 teams from across the island, all with a national pennant in their sights and the Belfast club’s Lady Captain Ann Brown spoke of the privilege of taking the reins after a successful finals week in Dundalk 12 months ago.

“It is a great honour as Lady Captain to welcome all to the AIG Ladies Cups & Shields National Finals, Malone has hosted many notable tournaments during its 120-year history and we are extremely proud and honoured that we have been chosen to host this prestigious event in the first time it has been held in Ulster.”

While Killarney chase a second title in a month, Galway club Mountbellew has a shot at three national titles over the next four days following a successful Connacht finals which saw them win regional Intermediate Cup, Minor Cup and Challenge Cup honours.

Ulster representatives Shandon Park and Lurgan each have two teams in action, while also vying for double glory will be Lucan, the East Leinster Senior Foursomes champions, and Cahir Park, Mid Leinster Intermediate Cup champions, both of which has reached next week’s Revive Active Fourball Finals at Royal Tara.

Cahir Park and Mountbellew get the festival underway tomorrow when they clash in an Intermediate Cup quarter-final, for singles with handicaps between 16 and 21, with the Galwegians’ 22 to 27 handicappers up next in a Minor Cup quarter-final against Meath’s Headfort.

Thursday’s action will see Limerick face Lurgan in a

Junior Cup quarter-final, for nine to 15 handicappers, for the right to play Stackstown in Friday’s semi-finals, while Tipperary’s Ballykisteen round out the day in a Junior Foursomes quarter-final against Shandon Park, that competition requiring pairings with a minimum combined handicap of 35.

North Cork club Doneraile must wait until Friday for their Challenge Cup semi-final against the winners of Thursday’s quarter between Malahide and Courtown, the singles matchplay competition for 28 to 36 handicappers featuring a second semi between Ulster champions Fintona and Connacht’s Mountbellew.