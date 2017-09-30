Home»Sport»Soccer

AIG Cups and Shields: Lee Valley get in before the dark

Saturday, September 30, 2017
Brian Keogh

Lee Valley were crowned Minor Cup champions but Killarney and Cahir Park will have to wait until today to find out if they have won an All Ireland pennant after a dramatic day in the AIG Ladies Cups and Shields Finals at Malone.

Lee Valley Minor Cup team. Picture: Pat Cashman

Both the AIG Senior Cup and Intermediate Cup finals were suspended until today due to lack of light as they headed down the 21st and 23rd holes respectively on a thrilling third day.

As their Munster sisters were left in suspense, Lee Valley beat Mountbellew 4-1 to claim the Minor Cup and their third All Ireland in five years.

Wins for Rose Driscoll and Breda O’Callaghan left them on the brink before Deirdre Lee secured the win for the Cork club.

Said team captain Angela Corcoran: “This is our third All-Ireland, we have won two Intermediate Cups and now a Minor Cup in the last five years, it’s a huge honour for our 25-year-old club!”

In the AIG Intermediate Cup final, Carton House and Cahir Park were tied 2-2 and after both Patricia Browne and Ann McQuillan missed chances for victory at the 19th and 20th.

There was still no winner after four extra holes and with darkness falling, the managers agreed to suspend play and continue today.

It was just as dramatic in the AIG Senior Foursomes, which was deadlocked at 1-1 with the final match between Killarney’s Rosemary and Paula Quinn and Roscommon’s Eimear O’Donnell and Amy Arthur suspended after 20 holes.

It was a day to forget for Mountbellew, who went to Malone with three teams and came away empty-handed.

Following the Intermediate Cup side’s defeat in the quarter-finals on Wednesday and defeat in the Minor Cup yesterday, the Galway club’s Challenge Cup team fell 4-1 to Fintona in the semi-finals, who now go on to face Malahide, 3.5-1.5 winners over Doneraile, in today’s final.

Limerick will face Athenry in the AIG Junior Cup final with wins for Fiona McGann, Emily Walsh and Heather Fitzgerald giving them a 3-2 win over Stackstown as the Galway club cruised to a 4-1 win over Royal Curragh.

In the AIG Junior Foursomes, Ballykisteen beat Woodbrook 2-1 and now face Portumna, who had a comfortable 3-0 win over The Heath, in today’s final.

See Digest for Results


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, golf

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

All the president’s men at Liberty National Golf Course

AIG Ladies Cups and Shields Finals: Lee Valley bidding for glory in Minor Cup final

A golfing paradise built on rubbish and rubble

Rory McIlroy looking forward to ‘off-season’


Breaking Stories

Scarlets survive scare from Connacht with bonus-point victory

Leinster seal victory over Edinburgh

Cork triumph over Limerick in nail-biting semi-final

McIlroy eight shots off the pace at British Masters

Lifestyle

Garden offers cures to what rose garden might occasion

Highlights from the London design week

Old possum's book of practical cat care

Separate ways: Honeymoons with a difference are a growing trend

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

    • 19
    • 24
    • 31
    • 36
    • 38
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 