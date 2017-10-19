Age no barrier for Peter Stringer as his team prepares for Connacht

Former Irish scrum-half Peter Stringer said he feels as fit now as he did 10 or 15 years ago and is determined to keep on playing as long as he has the opportunity.

He will be 40 by the time his short-term deal with Worcester Warriors comes to a conclusion at the end of December, but the former Munster stalwart said he is enjoying it as much as ever.

Worcester, who this week have added former Ulster coach Alan Solomons to the management team headed up by Gary Gold, travel to the Sportsground on Saturday to take on Connacht.

Both teams have five points in the bag after the opening round, with Connacht winning 43-15 away to Oyonnax, while relegation-threatened Worcester got their first win of the season at home to Brive.

While Stringer won’t be heading to Galway, he knows his colleagues, skippered by another Munster veteran Donncha O’Callaghan, will need a big performance to take the points.

“Connacht have come on massively in the last few years. There are no easy games at all, in the Premiership or Europe. It’s a competitive season, we need a big squad.

“We have a lot of good young guys coming through. But Connacht, no easy games, going to the Sportsground will be a tough challenge again,” said Stringer, who has played in five of their six games in the Premiership this season.

It’s been a tough start to the Premiership for Warriors but Stringer was just delighted to get the call from Gold to pitch up at Sixways for the opening half of the season.

“It is until the end of December. I want to be playing at the highest level and I want to be playing in a competition that I found challenges you. I want to be competing for a starting place here. I want to be competing for as long as I can at a top level.

“Donncha O’Callaghan being here, it was a massive factor in me coming here. And Gary Gold as well, a coach I had worked with before, I have a huge amount of respect for the guy. I worked with him at Newcastle and Bath.

“He brought me to Bath initially. It’s a great club from my experience in the last couple of weeks since I have been here. I have loved it, a really professional set-up and I am really looking forward to getting stuck into the season.”

Stringer and O’Callaghan came up through the ranks together but the Cork pair never envisaged they would be still ploughing away in their late 30s as the same club in the English midlands.

“You never know the way things will turn out. For Donncha to be announced as club captain, it’s truly deserved.

“The guy when he speaks in the changing room and out on the field, the guys listen around him. He is a fantastic leader, I know that and I am glad the guys here have got to witness that.

“Anything I can bring to the party as well, and help him along the way I am only happy to do so. It’s great to be back with him again. We started out in 1997 together and to be here 20 years later it’s fantastic.

“I just completed my 20th pre-season. I feel great, I genuinely feel as I did 10 or 15 years ago. You love the game, you work hard at it. It doesn’t come easy, there are a lot of sacrifices and a lot of elements that go together to putting in performances and making sure you are in the right physical shape.

“It’s something that I love doing, it doesn’t come easy but it’s something I love doing,” added Stringer.