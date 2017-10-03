Age is but a number for Malahide’s Máire Falvey

Máire Falvey has enjoyed playing golf for 48 years but Saturday morning in Malone Golf Club ranks amongst her proudest moments.

East Leinster champions Malahide celebrated the club’s 125-anniversary in winning fashion with a 4-1 win over Tyrone’s Fintona in the AIG Challenge Cup at Malone GC on Saturday.

Falvey, unbeaten all week, was amongst their stars in the final, but the 79-year-old was last night downplaying her individual achievements.

“There’s no I in team and I couldn’t have done it without the others,” she said.

“I’ve played golf most of my life, just like my mother and father played it and now my daughters are involved in it too.

“Both Ciara and Deirdre play off 13 which certainly shows that golf runs in the family.”

Maire has won All-Ireland Mother and Daughter Foursomes with both daughters, with her youngest Ciara Smith in 2015 and Deirdre Sheehan, a member of Kanturk Golf Club, several months ago.

Back in 1981, Maire won the inaugural ‘Freddie Moran’ Cup alongside her mother, also named Marie.

When asked if she could see herself playing well into her 80s, she admitted that’s out of her hands.

“If the Lord gives me the strength I will! I’ve managed to keep my lower handicap at 16 which I will be more than happy to bow out with.

“I’ve never played intercounty or any of that, I just enjoy my golf with my club”.