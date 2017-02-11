Adrian Spillane to make league debut for Kerry

Adrian Spillane will make his league debut for Kerry as one of three changes to the side for tonight’s Allianz FL Division 1 clash with Mayo in Austin Stack Park (7pm).

Spillane, whose father Tom won four All-Ireland senior medals, is named at right half-forward as Jonathan Lyne drops to defence as part of a reshuffle to cover the absence of Shane Enright, who was taken off injured in last week’s win over Donegal.

Also playing his first competitive game is Ronan Shanahan, who comes in for Jason Foley at corner-back, while Jack Barry, who replaced Enright early last week, comes in for his first start, with Tom O’Sullivan making way. Foley and O’Sullivan both played for UCC during the week as their Sigerson Cup win over IT Carlow went to extra-time. For Mayo, Tom Parsons replaces injured Danny Kirby.

In Division 2, Colm O’Neill comes in for Niall Coakley in the only change to the Cork team for tomorrow’s visit to Kildare, who are unchanged.

In hurling, Cork face Clare tonight at 7pm in Páirc Uí Rinn and will give first league starts to U21-eligible players David Griffin, Mark Coleman, Luke Meade, Shane Kingston and Darragh Fitzgibbon. In addition, Colm Spillane starts at full-back after missing last year due to a cruciate injury.

Tipperary, who play Dublin in Croke Park at 5pm, have Steven O’Brien and Aidan McCormack making debuts.

DONEGAL (SF v Roscommon):

M A McGinley; C Ward, N McGee, P McGrath; E Gallagher, R McHugh, P Brennan; J McGee, H McFadden; C Thompson, M O’Reilly, C Gibbons; P McBrearty, M Murphy, J Brennan.

DUBLIN (SF v Tyrone):

S Cluxton; P McMahon, M Fitzsimons, E Lowndes; J McCarthy, J Small, J McCaffrey; B Fenton, MD Macauley; N Scully, P Mannion, C Kilkenny; J Whelan, E O’Gara, D Rock.

KERRY (SF v Mayo):

B Kelly; R Shanahan, M Griffin, K Young; J Lyne, P Crowley, T Morley; D Moran, J Barry; A Spillane, P Murphy, D Walsh; J Savage, P Geaney, J O’Donoghue.

Subs:

B Kealy, T O’Sullivan, J Foley, M Geaney, BJ Keane, Barry O’Sullivan, Brendan O’Sullivan, C Keane, C Geaney, G Crowley, D Daly.

MAYO (SF v Kerry):

D Clarke; D Newcombe, K Higgins, P Durcan; C Boyle, S Coen, D Drake; D Vaughan, T Parsons; F Boland, K McLoughlin, J Doherty; E Regan, A Freeman, C O’Connor.

CORK (SF v Kildare):

R Price; J McLoughlin, Tom Clancy (Clonakilty), K Crowley; C Dorman, J Loughrey, Tomás Clancy (Fermoy); A Walsh, I Maguire; R Deane, S Powter, M Collins; C O’Neill, L Connolly, P Kerrigan.

Subs:

K O’Halloran, Barry O’Driscoll, Brian O’Driscoll, C O’Driscoll, D Óg Hodnett, D O’Connor, G Murphy, J Mullins, J O’Rourke, K Davis, M Shields.

KILDARE (SF v Cork):

M Donnellan; M O’Grady, D Hylan, O Lyons; J Byrne, E Doyle K Cribbin; K Feely, T Moolick; F Conway, N Kelly, P Cribbin; N Flynn, D Flynn, B McCormack.

TIPPERARY (SF v Sligo):

E Comerford; A Campbell, P Codd, W Connors; K Fahey, R Kiely, J Feehan; A Moloney, M Dunne; J Keane, L McGrath, B Fox; C Sweeney, M Quinlivan, P Austin.

LIMERICK (SF v Westmeath):

D O’Sullivan; D Daly, J McCarthy, S O’Dea; P White, I Corbett, C Fahy; D Treacy, B Fanning; P Nash, G Collins, D Neville; S McSweeney, S O’Carroll, J Lee.

CORK (SH v Clare):

A Nash; K Burke, C Spillane, D Griffin; C Joyce, M Ellis, M Coleman; B Cooper, D Kearney; S Harnedy, L Meade, S Kingston; A Cadogan, P Horgan, D Fitzgibbon.

Subs:

P Collins, C O’Sullivan, J Sheehan, C O’Leary, C Murphy, L McLoughlin, P Haughney, D Brosnan, M Cahalane, R O’Flynn, S O’Keeffe.

DUBLIN (SH v Tipperary):

G Maguire; P Smyth, E O’Donnell, S Barrett; C Crummey, L Rushe, S McGrath; B Quinn, D Fox; C O’Sullivan, N McMorrow, R O’Dwyer; O O’Rorke, D Burke, F Mac Gib.

KILKENNY (SH v Waterford):

E Murphy; J Holden, P Walsh, C O’Shea; P Murphy, K Joyce, C Buckley; O Walsh, C Fogarty; P Lyng, TJ Reid, S Morrissey; J Farrell, L Blanchfield, R Hogan.

TIPPERARY (SH v Dublin):

D Mooney; D Maher, J Barry, J O’Keeffe; T Hamill, R Maher, P Maher; B Maher, K Bergin; S O’Brien, J Forde, N McGrath; J O’Dwyer, S Callanan, A McCormack.

KERRY (SH v Laois):

A McCabe; S Weir, R Horgan, B Murphy; P Costello, P Kelly, D Dineen; P O’Connor, C Harty; J Goulding, M Boyle, D Collins; J Conway, P Boyle, S Nolan.

LIMERICK (SH v Wexford):

N Quaid; S Cahill, R McCarthy, M Casey; D Byrnes, D Hannon, S Hickey; P Browne, J Ryan; G Hegarty, C Lynch, K Hayes; P Casey, D Dempsey, G Mulcahy.