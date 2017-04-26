‘Administrator’ to become the official voice of GAA

The days of the local public announcer at major county games could be coming to an end, as more refereeing officials take over their duties.

As recommended by GAA authorities, designated match-day officials — called “administrators” in several provincial venues — have been announcing substitutes and the amount of additional time at the end of each half for a number of years.

Although some counties have chosen not to follow the instruction, the practice is now established in Munster and is expected to become more commonplace as the championship gets up and running.

The administrator is positioned beside the fourth official — through which all substitutions must be made — and is the first to receive information from the referee as to what stoppage time is allocated.

It is believed that not only is there less chance of a mistake being made in announcing a replacement when the administrator is seated along with the fourth official, but they can also make the crowd aware of the changes in a timelier manner.

“The sideline official is accompanied by the administrator, who is normally with him at matches and does the announcing,” confirmed Willie Barrett, GAA’s national referees’ appointment committee chairman.

“For Munster championship games, the administrator, Kevin Walsh, does the announcing. The idea of bringing it in was he [the administrator] is on the spot and he knows the substitutions coming in and it can be communicated quicker to the crowd as to who is coming in and who is coming off. When the substitution is complete, he makes the announcement.

“In Munster, the provincial council wanted it done that way and it’s been that way for at least four or five years.”

There is also an argument to be made for administrators revealing the confirmed starting teams prior to throw-in.

Public address announcers across the country, including at Croke Park, have had issues in establishing the veracity of starting line-ups before announcing them to the crowd.