Don’t ask me why I never thought of this before, but at least I thought of it now, kind of, so that’s progress.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
Sarah Keane’s appointment a step in the right direction
Breaking Stories
Deulofeu strike stops the rot for AC Milan
Glenbeigh-Glencar emerge victorious from incident-packed junior football final
Marvin Emnes is the hero the internet was waiting for during Blackburn V Man United
Non-league Lincoln City handed dream FA Cup draw
Lifestyle
Julia Jacklin, the Australian queen of folk, is coming to Ireland
Is it wrong parents must baptise a child to get them into a school?
One of Ireland’s most sought after music photographers, 20-year-old Christian Tierney, is going green
Vanquish the varroa mite with vapour
More From The Irish Examiner