Adare make Limerick SHC champions go to the Well

Monday, May 08, 2017
Brendan Buckley

Patrickswell, the champions, have begun their Limerick SHC title defence with a 0-16 to 0-14 win over Adare, on Sunday afternoon, in Kilmallock. They scored three late points.

Adare led 0-8 to 0-7 at half-time, with Willie Griffin and Brendan O’Connor their chief scorers. 

Adare were still 0-14 to 0-13 ahead in injury-time, but then came the Patrickswell charge: frees from Andrew Carroll (2) and an Aaron Gillane point.

Last year’s beaten finalists, Ballybrown, lost to Kilmallock on Sunday evening, 5-18 to 1-19. Kilmallock led 1-10 to 1-8 at the break. Oisin O’Reilly and Bryan Griffin scored the goals, respectively. Ballybrown had led 1-2 to 0-0.

Three goals in the opening five minutes of the second-half put Kilmallock in control — two from Robbie Hanley and one from Paudie O’Brien. O’Reilly later added his second goal.

Na Piarsaigh beat newly promoted Cappamore 2-23 to 0-12.

Goals from David Dempsey and Adrian Breen put Na Piarsaigh 2-12 to 0-5 up at the break. Free-taker Shane Dowling hit eight points.

Doon battled hard for a 1-12 to 0-11 win over Ahane. They led 0-7 to 0-4 at half-time, but a Dean Coleman goal, seven minutes into the second-half, put Doon 1-9 to 0-6 clear.

Doon held on. South Liberties beat Bruff 0-19 to 0-18. The sides were 0-8 each at half-time. Ten points from Shane Bulfin frees looked to have won it for Bruff, until South Liberties scored the final four points. Brian Ryan got the late winner.

Monaleen and Knockainey played out a 0-16 each draw.

