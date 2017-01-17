Achilles blow may finish Michael Fennelly’s Kilkenny career

Kilkenny midfielder Michael Fennelly has acknowledged that his latest serious injury could rule him out for all of 2017, placing his hurling career in jeopardy.

Fennelly, 31, suffered a full rupture of his Achilles tendon on his left leg during last year’s All-Ireland semi-final replay win over Waterford and is currently four months post surgery.

The Cats began their Bord na Móna Walsh Cup campaign on Sunday with a thumping of Antrim but Fennelly still isn’t even back running yet.

The former hurler of the year said it’s been slow progress but is keeping positive and hopes to be in a position around March or April to make a call on whether he will play for Kilkenny this year.

The Ballyhale Shamrocks man has been plagued by back and leg injuries over the last five years and, in reality, missing 2017 may end his career at the top level.

Asked if there’s a possibility that he won’t make it back from the Achilles injury, Fennelly nodded. He said: “Yeah, there probably is that there but I’m not thinking much about that, I’m just trying to be positive and to think week by week, to focus on getting it right, on trying to get all the things in the right direction.

“I haven’t a clue (about a return to hurling), it’s very difficult to put time limits on an Achillles injury. It could be six months, seven months, eight months, depending on the severity of the injury, on how bad it was and how you actually came back from it, the healing process.

“We won’t really know until I get back running and get a few weeks of that under my belt.

“I probably won’t know until maybe March or April.”

Fennelly said he’s keeping the setback in perspective and noted a club-mate at Ballyhale Shamrocks who suffered an even more horrific injury.

“It was bad at the time but a player in our club, his foot got caught in the ground last year, broke the bone in two places, bone came out of his skin so that’s a hell of a lot worse than what I went through,” he said.