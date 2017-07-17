Home»Sport»Soccer

Access all areas as Páirc Uí Chaoimh gates open

Monday, July 17, 2017
By Michael Moynihan

The Cork County Board will open Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Wednesday night by giving access to the entire stadium for the first games to be played there.

Former Cork County Board chairman Bob Ryan said spectators going to the venue for the Premier intermediate hurling championship game between Blarney and Valley Rovers this week will be able to access the whole stadium rather than just one section of the ground.

He explained: “Páirc Uí Chaoimh has been shut for a couple of years while the redevelopment has been going on and people are obviously keen to see the work that’s been done, so they’ll be able to wander around the stadium.”

Ryan, newly appointed as stadium operations manager, added that as of last weekend both stands in Páirc Uí Chaoimh were sold out for both All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals this weekend, Clare take on Tipperary on Saturday night and Waterford face off against Wexford on Sunday afternoon, with tickets selling fast for the terraces on both days.

American football and other sports are medium-term considerations for the new stadium, said Ryan, who added that Cork can expect at least four major games if the Irish Rugby World Cup bid is successful.

“American football, all of that is in the mix, and we’d be only too happy to get any deals and games we can in that regard.

“Obviously our key focus is on promoting our own games and looking after those, and ultimately the plan is that the stadium will feed in finance to build up Cork teams and underage development squads and so on.

“The Rugby World Cup, which we all hope will happen, would be huge.

“We’ve met several times with the bid team and we’d hope to have at least four major games in Cork during that tournament. That’s exciting.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Páirc Uí Chaoimh, GAA, Cork County Board

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

GAA Podcast: At his first Leinster final, Colm Cooper was seriously impressed with the Dubs

Jim Gavin says Dublin's tactical formation dictated by rivals

John Divilly: Ultimate professional Cluxton a joy to watch

OISIN McCONVILLE: Tyrone still far from the finished article


Breaking Stories

'It's only a bike race': Dan Martin's very relaxed about being fifth in the Tour de France

Francesco Totti confirms the end of his playing career, but takes up role with Roma

This supporter said he'd get a tattoo of Alexandre Lacazette if he joined Arsenal, and guess what…

Everton and Crystal Palace make new signings; Newcastle have bid accepted for Norwich winger

Lifestyle

How Rich Roll went from obese alcoholic to ultra athlete

King of the castle at the beach

Passenger won’t get carried away with hype over 'Let Her Go' hit

Cork city had a huge influence on the early development of U2

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, July 15, 2017

    • 5
    • 10
    • 18
    • 23
    • 36
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 