Aaron Ramsey: We’re all happy Wenger staying at Arsenal

Aaron Ramsey has welcomed Arsene Wenger’s new contract and says the entire Arsenal squad are happy the Frenchman is staying.

Wenger signed a two-year deal to remain as Arsenal boss after their third FA Cup success in four seasons, but the club’s hierarchy has demanded a sustained push for the Premier League title.

Ramsey became the first frontline Arsenal player to speak out in support of Wenger and believes the Gunners can now push on for further honours.

“It is hard when all that speculation is going on,” Ramsey said of the intense debate over Wenger’s future over the last few months. “As a player, you try to put it to the back of your mind but obviously you are not sure what is happening.

“We’re glad now it has finally been announced he’s staying. We’re all happy.

“Hopefully now we can start the season strongly and have a real good go, not just for ourselves but for him as well.”

Wenger came in for fierce criticism during the second half of last season as Arsenal slipped out of the Premier League top four and were thrashed 10-2 on aggregate by Bayern Munich in the Champions League. But Arsenal won nine of their last 10 games, culminating with their record-breaking 13th FA Cup final success.

Ramsey suffered an injury-hit campaign after starring for Wales last summer where he was named in the Euro 2016 team of the tournament.

But the 26-year-old finished the season strongly and scored for the third successive game on Sunday as Wales held Serbia 1-1 in their World Cup qualifier.