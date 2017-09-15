In 2008, Martin O’Neill, the Irish soccer manager, was invited to Áras an Uachtarán by Mary McAleese to give a lecture on the meaning of being Irish.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
Bizarre year ends in harsh reality for millions in US
Leo Varadkar denies some ideas about ‘empty PR’
Hooks are out for George as outrage follows outdated views
As a nation we need to talk about ... rape
Breaking Stories
UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Arsenal and Cologne
Kieran Donaghy: ‘Aidan O’Shea was the aggressor, and fair play. I reacted to the dark arts and got sent off’
Billy Vunipola warns of possible player strike in rugby
‘I would’ve gone mad’: Cian O’Sullivan didn’t know his parents were on Up For The Match until after All-Ireland final
Lifestyle
Watch as we go shopping with Bressie and meet a man of many surprises
Going the distance with Eddie Izzard
Palliative care gave me a better quality of life
Back from the brink: There is support for those battling depression
More From The Irish Examiner