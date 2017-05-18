48-week ban overturned; Joe Brolly dismisses GAA case as ‘complete b*****ks’

GAA pundit Joe Brolly appears to have come to the rescue of Antrim’s Matthew Fitzpatrick after the footballer was hit with a proposed 48-week suspension.

Brolly, who is also a barrister, helped Fitzpatrick with his appeal and as a result he will be available for Sunday's Ulster championship opener against Donegal in Ballybofey.

The ban came about result of an incident during Antrim’s League meeting with Armagh in March.

The CHC claimed that Fitzpatrick gave them false evidence about the incident and misled the hearing on May 4.

Fitzpatrick’s appeal was upheld by the Central Appeals Committee late last night, with Brolly tweeting the outcome and also giving a very colourful description of the case.

Matt Fitzpatrick's appeal upheld by CAC just now. Decision quashed. Free to play on Sunday. The law will set you free.. — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) May 17, 2017