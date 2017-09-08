Home»Sport»Soccer

2020 vision: Senior success the next step for Limerick

Friday, September 08, 2017
By Paul Keane 

Limerick U21 hurling boss Pat Donnelly believes the county should be in a position to challenge for a senior All- Ireland by 2020.

Limerick U21 manager Pat Donnelly believes the county should be in a position to challenge for a senior All-Ireland by 2020.

Many of Donnelly’s rising stars will bid tomorrow for a second Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U21 win in three seasons. The county has also contested All-Ireland minor finals in 2014 and 2016.

It’s the payoff for the academy structures that were set up by visionary Limerick officials inside the last decade.

U21 stars, such as Cian Lynch, Kyle Hayes and Barry Nash, are already established seniors and Donnelly reckons they can push for senior silverware inside three years.

“I said it three or four years ago that I thought it would be 2020 when that happens,” said Donnelly.

“This is probably the best opportunity. These lads have been there together since U14 level. They’re very disciplined and do all the right things and, if they stick with it, which they have done, they have a great chance.

"We all know that minor level is a crossroads in young lads’ lives, but these fellas have gone beyond that. There’s a hunger to do well, there’s a structure within Limerick and it’s getting better year on year, so, fingers crossed that in the next couple of years Limerick will be knocking on the door.”

Waterford won All-Ireland minor and U21 titles in 2013 and 2016 and several of those players competed in last weekend’s senior final.

Donnelly says it’s an obvious template for Limerick’s rising stars to follow.

“Waterford have been there this year at senior level and Limerick have been competitive with them all throughout the underage competitions with this group of players, and probably were better than them,” he said.

“Waterford have shown the way, but I do think, at underage, Limerick has passed them out, so there should be no reason why these lads cannot bring it onto the senior level.”

A whopping nine of Donnelly’s players were part of the Limerick senior panel this year, many of them key performers. They had a terrible summer and lost both their championship matches, to Clare and Kilkenny, but it wasn’t all negative.

“It was a help for us this year that Limerick were beaten by Kilkenny,” explained Donnelly. “It was unfortunate for the seniors, but for us it was definitely beneficial.”

Donnelly said their ultimate target is senior domination, regardless of what happens in Thurles tomorrow.

“These lads have a goal in life: To win a senior All- Ireland. They have beaten Tipperary, Clare, Cork and Galway in this year’s U21 championship and that is huge, so the icing on the cake would be to win the All- Ireland but it is not the end of the world if we don’t.”

Kilkenny team to face Limerick:

D Brennan (St Lachtains), M Cody (Dunnamaggin) C Delaney (Erin’s Own), N Mc Mahon (Erin’s Own), H Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), J Cleer (Bennettsbridge), T Walsh (Tullaroan), L Scanlon (James Stephens), R Leahy (Rower Inistioge), J Walsh (Mullinavat), J Donnelly (Thomastown), S Morrissey (Bennettsbridge), S Walsh (Tullaroan), L Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge), B Ryan (Graigue Ballycallan).


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Limerick, GAA, Pat Donnelly

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Brian Cody must stay, says Eddie Brennan

Jackie Tyrrell: Tipp hadn’t the balls to take us on

No quick fix for Kerry, but Marc Ó Sé backs Éamonn Fitzmaurice

Dalo still drawn by the pull of management


Breaking Stories

You need to feast your eyes on the mechanics of Tottenham’s new retractable pitch…

What’s in a county? A statistical look at Kilkenny and Cork ahead of Sunday’s final

Andre Gray’s back tattoo is a huge collection of black cultural figures from the 20th century

Newcastle could face Swansea trip without Rafa Benitez

Lifestyle

Olivia O'Leary looks to her own future as she kicks off a new life chapter

How can employers be more accessible to people with disabilities

Ask Audrey: Fota is full of wide-eyed animals, like visitors from Tipp

Why having three children is the new two

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 06, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 6
    • 18
    • 47
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 