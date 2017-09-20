Home»Sport»Soccer

2001 All-Ireland skipper Tommy Dunne takes Tipperary U17 job

Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Jackie Cahill

Tipperary’s 2001 All-Ireland-winning captain Tommy Dunne will manage the Premier County’s U17 team next year.

In a high-profile coup for county board officials, Toomevara clubman Dunne has agreed to guide the fortunes of up-and-coming players in what was formerly the minor grade.

Dunne was in charge of his home club’s senior outfit this year and will bring impressive credentials to his new role.

A graduate from Setanta’s strength and conditioning programme, Dunne is a former county senior hurling team coach and also worked alongside Anthony Daly for a spell during the Clare man’s time in charge of Dublin.

Dunne was also coach to the Tipperary U21s who stormed to All-Ireland glory in 2010, and he fulfilled a similar brief in 2007 when minor success was achieved.

Liam Cahill managed Tipperary’s minors in 2017 — the former All-Star is now stepping up to the U21 ranks.

Cahill’s appointment is a natural progression for the Ballingarry native, who’s been touted as a potential senior manager.

He takes over the U21 reins from William Maher, who stepped down following Tipp’s exit to eventual provincial and All-Ireland champions Limerick in Munster.

Dunne and Cahill’s names will be put forward for ratification at a county board meeting next week, when county board delegates will debate various motions up for consideration at the GAA’s forthcoming Special Congress.

Tipperary top brass will also rubber-stamp the appointment of Michael Ryan as senior manager for a third year.

Ryan took some time to consider his future following August’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Galway but has agreed to stay on for another season.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS hurling, gaa, tipperary

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Waterford’s final disappointment still raw for Kevin Moran

Galway hurling championship in limbo

Another landmark day in Rena Buckley’s incredible sporting journey

What we learned: Raw emotion set Cork apart this year


Breaking Stories

Leicester dump Liverpool out of the Carabao Cup

Galway winner Airlie Beach signs off in style for Willie Mullins

Rochford to take October to consider Mayo manager job

Ladies Football finals expected to set new attendance record

Lifestyle

Decoding craftsmanship at Cork event

Cork a Safe Harbour for a superb festival

Made in Cork: Tom Vaughan-Lawlor talks playing IRA man in Maze film

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, September 16, 2017

    • 1
    • 2
    • 4
    • 22
    • 38
    • 40
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 