2001 All-Ireland skipper Tommy Dunne takes Tipperary U17 job

Tipperary’s 2001 All-Ireland-winning captain Tommy Dunne will manage the Premier County’s U17 team next year.

In a high-profile coup for county board officials, Toomevara clubman Dunne has agreed to guide the fortunes of up-and-coming players in what was formerly the minor grade.

Dunne was in charge of his home club’s senior outfit this year and will bring impressive credentials to his new role.

A graduate from Setanta’s strength and conditioning programme, Dunne is a former county senior hurling team coach and also worked alongside Anthony Daly for a spell during the Clare man’s time in charge of Dublin.

Dunne was also coach to the Tipperary U21s who stormed to All-Ireland glory in 2010, and he fulfilled a similar brief in 2007 when minor success was achieved.

Liam Cahill managed Tipperary’s minors in 2017 — the former All-Star is now stepping up to the U21 ranks.

Cahill’s appointment is a natural progression for the Ballingarry native, who’s been touted as a potential senior manager.

He takes over the U21 reins from William Maher, who stepped down following Tipp’s exit to eventual provincial and All-Ireland champions Limerick in Munster.

Dunne and Cahill’s names will be put forward for ratification at a county board meeting next week, when county board delegates will debate various motions up for consideration at the GAA’s forthcoming Special Congress.

Tipperary top brass will also rubber-stamp the appointment of Michael Ryan as senior manager for a third year.

Ryan took some time to consider his future following August’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Galway but has agreed to stay on for another season.