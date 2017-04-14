14-year-old Lucca Allen signs up to compete in British Formula 4 series

A ninth birthday present of a go-kart has propelled Shanagarry’s Lucca Allen towards his ultimate dream – competing in Formula 1.

Now a teenager (14) and with some karting titles already under his belt he has signed up with Falcon Motorsport to compete in the new British Ford Formula 4 series, the leading junior series in Britain and one that is claimed to be the first step on the road to Formula 1.

“Everyone wants to get to Formula 1 in motorsport and there is only a few that can and I think I have what it takes.” Embellishing the “what it takes” aspect, Lucca said: “ A lot of determination and dedication and obviously a lot of talent, budget also plays a big factor.” Enjoying his Easter break from Newton Secondary School in Waterford where his principal and teachers are very supportive of his ambitions, Lucca is extremely focussed and determined to achieve his goal. In Newton, he plays rugby (second centre) and hockey.

“I’m very competitive so I like to win a lot. In matches we all depend on each other. I prefer individual sports, but I also like working as a team and it’s the same with racing, I work with my engineer to get the car right and go faster.” In a sport where sponsorship is almost the main ingredient (no pun intended) there is a perception that Lucca’s dream can be achieved under the umbrella of the Allen dynasty in Ballymaloe. So how does he feel about the celebrity name.

“It’s definitely a help with media and stuff like that, unfortunately, we don’t have the budget to have unlimited testing and unlimited racing like some people but we (Lucca and his father Isaac) are working very hard on sponsorship at the moment. Hopefully, we can clinch a few deals.”

Like any mother, Rachel worries about the speed aspect. Current backers include Right Price Tiles, Cully & Sully, Ballymaloe Country Relish and Ballymaloe Cookery School,

Asked to reveal his F1 idol, Lucca responded, “ I idolise hard work and dedication – because everyone in F1 has worked hard to get there and I look up to them all really.” When pressed, he opted for Matts Verstappen and Sebastien Vettel.

While Lucca will have to wait until early July for his F4 race debut, he will continue to compete on the Irish karting scene in the national Junior X-30 series, his next race is in Athboy in a few weeks time. When preparing for events, Lucca says.

“I eat healthy and drink a lot of water and make sure I have the right mind-set. When I’m not racing I’m just like an ordinary teenager that likes to go and hang out with friends and stuff like that.”

“Yes, I’m aching to get out in the F4 and watching the races on TV has made me more excited.” As Lucca will join the series half way though the season he isn’t setting any target.

“It’s really a learning year for us, I want to keep improving.” In preparation for the F4 series he uses his simulator to practice on the tracks where he will be competing. Lucca lists the Rockingham circuit as his favourite, “It’s really fast and you’re always on the edge.” Sounds like an F1 driver already.

Meanwhile, Cork racing driver Matt Griffin races in three different championships over the weekend, all in a Ferrari 488GTE with the Swiss based Spirit of the Race outfit. Tomorrow, along with Aaron Scott and Duncan Cameron, he will compete in the opening round of the European Le Mans Series (ELMS) at Silverstone.

On Sunday, also at Silverstone, it’s the first round of the World Endurance Championship with Mok Weng Sun and Keita Sawa completing the team line-up. On Monday at Oulton Park, Griffin and Cameron will race in the opening two rounds of the British GT Championship.