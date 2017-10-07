Last March Ireland won an extraordinary, and unprecedented, 19 races at the Cheltenham festival.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Saxon Warrior one to watch
Breaking Stories
Clinton Morrison apologises after suggesting Ireland is part of Britain
Colm 'Gooch' Cooper responds to Joe Brolly criticisms on the Late Late Show
Issac Luke and Luke Keary put themselves forward for Ireland's 2017 World Cup squad
Lewis Hamilton takes pole in Japan
Lifestyle
Dublin Theatre Festival reviews
Album review: Liam Gallagher - As You Were
Michelle Darmody - Baking with Damsons
Al Porter set for a lorra lorra laughs in Blind Date revival
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job