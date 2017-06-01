10 facts about Sky’s first foray into Munster hurling

Prominent figures in Clare and Limerick have spoken about their disappointment Sky Sports have exclusive live broadcasting rights for the counties’ Munster SHC semi-final in Thurles this Sunday.

Here are the facts about a situation, which will prevent some supporters from watching the derby:

1.

Sunday is Sky Sports’ first foray into the Munster SHC. RTÉ have broadcast every hurling game in the province since 2014.

2.

The last Munster SHC game RTÉ didn’t show was the 2013 semi-final between Cork and Clare, shown by TV3 who also broadcast the Limerick-Tipperary last-four clash.

3.

Clare and Limerick’s qualifier game in Semple Stadium was also shown live by Sky last year, a decision which drew criticism from Clare chairman Joe Cooney.

4.

Clare previously submitted a motion to Congress calling on all championship games to be made available free to air but it didn’t make the Clár as it didn’t affect or amend a rule. It was, however, discussed at Central Council and rejected.

5.

Of the 16 provincial games Sky Sports have had sole live rights to from 2014 up to and including this year, six are hurling, all Leinster.

6.

News of Sky Sports’ exclusive Munster SHC game was revealed by Sky upon the GAA announcing their new five-year media rights deals last December.

7.

RTÉ are televising the Ulster SFC quarter-final meeting of Armagh and Down (2pm throw-in), which concludes at 4pm. Sky Sports are also showing the Dublin- Carlow Leinster SFC quarter-final in Portlaoise on Saturday (7pm), their first live GAA summer broadcast.

8.

Sky are making available to subscribers in-match clips and post-match highlights from all of their 14 exclusive matches via their app.

9.

Radio coverage of Sunday’s game will be available on RTÉ Radio 1, Clare FM and Limerick 95 FM.

10.

Live TV starts at Sky Sports 1 at 3pm and concludes at 6pm. Pundits Jamesie O’Connor, JJ Delaney and Ollie Canning are expected to be involved as well as co- commentator Nicky English.