All-New Renault Mégane Launches in Ireland - Pricing from €155 per month

Renault Group today launched All-New Mégane. The fourth generation Mégane will be available in the 26 Irish dealerships from July, priced from €155 per month.

The new five-door hatchback, which has received a 5 star Euro NCAP rating, will be available in Expression, Dynamique Nav, Dynamique S Nav, GT Line Nav and GT Nav trims.

All-New Mégane will be available with fuel-efficient, low-emission powertrains. There are two Energy TCe turbocharged petrol options of 1.2 litres/130hp and 1.6 litres/205hp (GT).

The turbodiesel alternatives are the 1.5-litre 110hp unit, with manual or EDC transmission, and a 1.6-litre dCi unit developing 130hp. The CO 2 of the manual dCi 110 is just 96g/km, while at the other end of the scale the TCe 205 GT will be capable of 0-100km/h in 7.1 seconds and a top speed of more than 230km/h.

All-New Mégane is lower, with a longer wheelbase and the widest front and rear track in the class – to give it even more dynamic and balanced proportions. The taut, precise appearance of the car is emphasised by broad, sculpted shoulders and wheels of up to 18 inches.

All-New Mégane’s distinctive front and rear lighting signatures are permanently lit when the engine is switched on. Unique-in- class features in All-New Mégane include a configurable 7-inch Thin Film Transistor (TFT) colour instrument display, R-LINK 2 connectivity systems via either a 7-inch landscape or 8.7-inch portrait tablet, Multi-Sense technology to personalise the driving experience and, on the GT version, 4Control four-wheel steering.

All-New Mégane’s cabin has high-quality, soft-touch materials. There is an unmistakable cockpit feel to the car thanks to the design of the centre console. Upholstery on the sculpted, accommodating seats has been inspired by leather goods and stylish furnishings.

Discreet top-stitching on the seats and door panels further underlines All-New Mégane's quality.

GT-Line: an even sportier look

The sporty and dynamic appearance of All-New Mégane is even more evident on the GT-Line versions. Specific front and rear bumpers, elliptical chrome exhaust tailpipe and a profiled diffuser hint at the car's sporty character and there are dark metal 17- or 18-inch alloy wheels.

In 2017 a Hybrid Assist diesel-electric powertrain will be added to the range, based on the Energy dCi 110 unit. Renault is targeting a class-leading CO 2 figure of 76g/km, with fuel economy in the NEDC combined cycle below 2.9 l/100km. The GT range will be extended in 2017 with the addition of a new 1.6-litre dCi 165 unit, with a new 7-speed EDC transmission.

All-New Mégane allows owners to personalise the driving experience via Multi-Sense.

Accessed via the R-LINK 2 display, Multi-sense features customisable driving programmes, which adapt engine sounds, steering response, engine power and the LED ambient lighting.

In the GT version the button is labelled R.S. Drive, and gives instant access to Sport mode.

All-New Mégane is available from €155 per month with Renault Finance with 3% APR, 3 years servicing and 5 years warranty. This offer is available on cars ordered and registered before 31st August.

