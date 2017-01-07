Roomy Dacia Sandero offers value for money motoring

The Dacia Sandero has been famed as a robust, budget hatchback. Now there’s a new one. Andrew Evans tests it out.

At a glance

Model: Dacia Sandero

Dacia Sandero Engine: Three-cylinder petrol (72bhp, 97Nm)

Three-cylinder petrol (72bhp, 97Nm) Transmission: Five-speed manual

Five-speed manual Performance: 0-60mph in 14 seconds, top speed 98mph

0-60mph in 14 seconds, top speed 98mph Economy: 54.3mpg (combined)

54.3mpg (combined) Emissions: 117g/km CO2

What’s new?

Alongside a lightly reworked exterior facelift, the new Sandero brings with it a new engine.

This three-cylinder unit, known as the SCe 75, becomes the entry point to the Dacia range in basic Access trim, but is also available in the far more popular (Dacia claims around 70% of sales of Sandero) Ambiance specification, as well as the Laureate range-topping model we tested.

Looks and image

Dacia isn’t a particularly stirring brand.

Despite some free and partly tongue-in-cheek advertising for the Sandero on the world’s most popular motoring television show, ultimately it’s a little-known Romanian brand that builds cars based on older Renault platforms (this one used to be a Clio) and sells them cheaply on a no-frills promise.

It’s endearing to an extent and the brand has its admirers and fans, but it’s not going to make many car enthusiasts take too much notice — for now.

Space and practicality

The Sandero is a roomy car. It’s a B-segment hatchback, sitting in the same class as the Ford Fiesta and Opel Corsa, but with a 320L boot — expanding to 1,200L with the rear seats down — it’s the roomiest vehicle in the sector.

There’s decent space in the cabin too, so it comes with some pretty solid family credentials and even the EuroNCAP rating (at four stars) is a decent effort that rivals many in the sector.

Behind the wheel

There’s few things to grumble about in the Sandero’s driving manners if you temper your expectations somewhat.

The older Clio underpinnings actually do translate to some modicum of handling performance, but it’s a little outdated and while you can coax a little fun out of it, distinctly average.

It’s largely focused on the comfort of the drive and it scores reasonably well, even on some dismal roads out in the Croatian hills.

The size — and cameras in this Laureate specification — mean it’s a doddle around town too.

Value for money

The Sandero ticks one box for value right away: it’s the cheapest car you can buy from just over €10,000.

However, in the very cheapest Access trim, it’s almost a false economy, as there’s so little equipment that it draws too much attention to the car’s shortcomings and detracts from the experience.

Ambiance buyers get air conditioning, DAB radio, Bluetooth for your phone and Aux and USB inputs — that’s a pretty solid equipment list.

Who would buy one?

The Sandero is very much a car for those who are budgeting for two or three-year old examples of more expensive hatchbacks but still want all of the benefits of a new car.