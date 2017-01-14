Home»Lifestyle»Travel

Travel Digest: Bulgaria, Wales, Caribbean, Croatia, Japan

Saturday, January 14, 2017

Skiing in Bulgaria
Celtic Horizon Tours has a €699 deal to the popular Bulgarian ski resort of Borovets.

The resort features restaurants, bars, shops and a good choice of pistes and lifts.

This is a half-board deal (ex-Dublin) in the centrally located four-star Samokov Hotel and includes a six day lift pass and ski lessons. Single room supplement is available for €199. Visit: http://itaa.ie/2016/08/23/ski-bulgaria/

Wales by ferry

Irish Ferries Holidays has unwrapped deals for summer fun even though Christmas has just ended. Holidaymakers can have a seven-night break, arriving July 3 and staying in a two-bedroom deluxe holiday home at the popular all-action Welsh holiday park of Hafan Y Mor priced at €946 for a family of six, including return car ferry crossing. Bookings should be made before March 6.

Call 0818 300 400 or visit

www.irishferries.com/haven

Caribbean offer

Royal Caribbean has unveiled details of a promotion for customers buying one all-inclusive cruise fare, meaning that a second fare comes in at half price. There is also a 50% offer for children, up to two, booked into the same stateroom. The company also offers a drinks deal for the first and second guests. Bookings are to be made by March 6 for selected European sailings of six nights or more between April 1 and October 31. www.royalcaribbean.co.uk.

Camping in Croatia

A family package to Pula in Croatia is available from Travelvalue.ie on June 8. The deal is priced from €1,620 and for two adults and two children travelling from Dublin. Accommodation is for seven nights at the three-star Bi Village Campsite in a two-bedroom mobile home. The campsite offers swimming pools and has a number of energetic sports activities including aerobics and scuba diving. Visit http://itaa.ie/2016/12/12/family-camping-in-croatia-3/

Japanese life

Platinum Travel has been strongly selling a Wendy Wu package deal to Japan for 13 days, with departures from Cork and Dublin on dates from around now and into the year. Passengers are promised a big insight into the delights of Japanese life on a deal that includes food and entrance fees to a host of must-see attractions. It starts from €5,690.

Details from Platinum Travel on 01 853 5000 or www.platinumtravel.ie

