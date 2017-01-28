Travel Digest: 18-35 and ski holidays, Hayfield Manor, Cannes

SUMMER SERIES

Contiki has launched three new European itineraries for this year catering for the 18-35 age groups.



The limited edition summer series looks to attract foodies, aspiring photographers and those interested in going local in style.

Limited Edition travellers will explore Europe with a more intimate group size of just 30 like minded travellers, and be transported in air-conditioned coaches. Details on www.contiki.com

ON THE SLOPES

Directski.com has pledged to make St Patrick’s Day 2017 different by providing a number of ski holiday deals to Andorra, Austria, France and Italy.

Prices to Andorra range between €349 and €599 ranging between apartment stay and hotels on half-board and between €449 and €529 for the other countries. Visit www.directski.com or Locall 1890 201 205.

BANK HOLIDAY DEALS

Hayfield Manor is promoting a St Patrick’s Day two-night stay in Cork to allow visitors take in the annual parade and all the entertainment options that go with it.

The hotel offers a complimentary drink on arrival and a four course dinner as well as two night’s bed and breakfast.

To book, telephone 021 4845900 or check out www.hayfieldmanor.ie

ANNIVERSARY DEALS

Sunway is celebrating 25 years travelling to Morocco and now has winter sun deals starting from €199. The company points to the year round sunshine, championship golf courses, shopping and windsurfing opportunities as being part of the lure.

Those looking for more luxury can expect to pay in excess of €700 for a week starting February 4 in all-inclusive four-star accommodation. Details on www.sunway.ie or call Sunway on 01-2311800

MIMOZA RESORT

Next month, the Mimoza Resort in Cannes has a special offer for families of four. Apartment stays for a week between February 11 and 18 will cost from €497, albeit without flights.

The four-star apart hotel offers the flexibility of self-catering or a full experience given there are restaurants, bars, a spa, sauna and swimming pool contained in the complex.

Ryanair and Aer Lingus offer flights to Nice. Details on www.mimozascannes.com