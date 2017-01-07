Hotels to watch in 2017

The new year is all about ringing in changes.

Art, Darling

As well as occupying an ideal location just outside Dublin city centre, Clontarf Castle is now positioning itself towards art lovers.

The hotel has recently acquired works from key galleries representing established and up and coming artists from Ireland and all over the world, including Saatchi Art, Artfinder and London Art.

Chosen specifically to create playful, unexpected and intriguing moments for guests to enjoy, many of the paintings have an element of mischief, humour and often a hidden layer of detail, chosen to make the viewer smile, linger and remember.

With this in mind, the hotel has created an art trail through the hotel.

At check in you will receive the art trail brochure, which will navigate you through the hotel, taking in the pieces as you go.

When you’re finished your art attack, sit down to enjoy Fusion Tea - the hotel’s signature afternoon tea that promises an eclectic mix of contemporary and traditional sweet and savoury offerings.

The Castle Collection package is priced from €269 per night and includes the art trail, decadent afternoon tea experience ‘Fusion Tea’ and Artisan breakfast the following morning for two people.

www.clontarfcastle.ie

Relax At Castlemartyr

Recharge your batteries after a hectic Christmas by booking in for a midweek Winter Escape at Castlemartyr Resort. This package offers all the amazingness of a five-star stay, without the eye-watering price tag.

The Winter Escape is available from just €99 per person and includes a night in a Deluxe Room with a full Irish breakfast, a 2-course gourmet evening meal in the Bell Tower restaurant and a €20 spa credit each for a 50 minute treatment.

The Spa at Castlemartyr is resplendent with nine treatment rooms, a jet pool, aromatherapy sauna and steam room, relaxation rooms and vitality lounges - you will not want to leave this place - we promise. This offer is valid Sunday to Friday until the end of March.

www.castlemartyrresort.ie

Duvet Day

Possibly our favourite hotel innovation of the year is the Duvet Day package at Ballynahinch Castle in Connemara.

This is possibly the perfect night in, beginning with your specially prepared room, complete with luxury duvet, fluffy bathrobe and cosy slippers which are super comforting to slip into after you’ve enjoyed a bath prepared with delicious-smelling bath oils.

Post-bath, sit back and relax while you look forward to your room service dinner, after which you can cuddle up on the couch and decide on an after dinner movie from the Ballynahinch list of cinema classics.

The movie will arrive accompanied by a large bowl of buttered popcorn and divine chocolates. Does it actually get any better? The one night Duvet Day package at Ballynahinch costs from €160 per person in a Classic double room.

www.ballynahinchcastle.com

Put A Ring On It

Those men who are starting 2017 with a shroud of proposal pressure around them (you know who you are) check this out. Hayfield Manor have come up trumps with a super amazing proposal scene for men who want to make a big splash, but aren’t sure how to do it.

The proposal package includes private use of the stunning Garden Glasshouse, a red carpet (weather permitting), flowers, candles and music and Champagne.

All you have to do is show up, and pop the question.

The staging package costs €150 and it would be a good idea to add on dinner afterwards - getting engaged is hungry work.

Choose from dinner in Orchids, Hayfield Manor’s fancy restaurant or choose to dine in a private dining room, which will allow for all the whooping and texting of family and friends after the deed is done.

Whatever you desire, this crowd wants to provide it for you.

www.hayfieldmanor.ie

Revel In The Refurb

The Conrad in Dublin recently unveiled its extensive €13 million makeover and it is spectacular. The rooms have all been redesigned and fabulised and a new lounge bar and brasserie-style restaurant added.

The room redesigns are ultra smart, with today’s seasoned traveller in mind.

The beds are exceptionally comfy and desks boast all the sockets we need, with added usb connections. Bathrooms are well appointed, and crucially, have wide baths to allow for a luxurious, spacious soak.

The literary-themed Lemuels bar will appeal to foreign visitors, and homegrown guests will appreciate the extensive cocktail list.

www.conraddublin.com

Top of The Country Pile

Back in October, Conde Nast Traveller gave Ballyfin Demense in Co Laois the top spot in their Best Hotel In The World series. They came to this conclusion by siphoning through over 300,000 reader votes.

It’s no surprise to us; even before Kim and Kanye honeymooned there, we lusted after a stay in the stunning surrounds of this luxurious hideaway. Ireland has lots to boast about in this year’s Conde Nast Traveller awards.

We are the only country to have more than one hotel in the top ten - Waterford Castle and The Lodge at Ashford Castle got a shout out too.

Rumour Has It

Tycoon developer Johnny Ronan has apparently teamed up with cyclist Sean Kelly to create a 141-bed luxury hotel in Enniskerry County Wicklow, aimed at active travellers.

While plans are still in the works, word is that the hotel aims to harness the growing market of sports tourism coming to Ireland.

Of course, Enniskerry is the gateway to the wonderful walking and cycling trails that traverse the Garden County, so finding guests will be no problem whatsoever.