The Islands of Ireland: If island voices could speak

This week Dan MacCarthy visits Inishmurray off the coast of County Sligo



Its veracity is questionable and it is as mythic as you can get, but the account of the resistance of the islanders of Inishmurray, an uninhabited island situated 7 km off the coast of County Sligo, to Viking invaders in the ninth century, as narrated in Inishmurray, Island Voices, Aeolus, 2004, the compelling history of the island by Joe McGowan is nonetheless wonderful. And looking back through the mists of time it does convey some of the terror felt by people of this Co Sligo island when the Vikings arrived. In this account though, the tables were turned.

Solitary Inismurray is free from any attention-seeking islands elsewhere in Donegal Bay. The chocolate eclair-shaped island is 5km off the coast, near Mullaghmore, with the corrugated slopes of mighty Ben Bulben forming a backdrop. Perhaps its isolation was part of the lure for warlike seafarers. Perhaps word spread on the seas that Inishmurray was special.

And in all the history of Irish islands plundered by Vikings, such as Skellig Michael, Scattery Island, Lambay and many others, there is scarcely a mention of resistance to the invading forces. Inishmurray is a probable exception.

The Danes went into the monastery to plunder it. All the people [from the coast] that came to help attacked, an’ the slaughter commenced. The Danes retreated…[but] they were slaughtered to a man except for one of the chieftains they called Galliagh Rogach. They brought him over to a rock an’ there came an old woman down out of th’island. She had a hatchet with her. ‘Put that gadaí’s [robber’s] head on the rock an’ I’ll execute him meself,’ says she. They put his head down on a big boulder an’ the oul’ woman came over an she chopped the head clane off the Dane’, writes McGowan. The Vikings were after the usual plunder — gold chalices and crosses they could melt down or trade, carved statues and figures, even manuscripts. And in Inishmurray they would have found all of the above.

The island was reached in 520 by St Molaise or St Muirdeach after whom the island is named — Inis Muirdeach, later anglicised to Inishmurray. “Nowhere else in Ireland is there such a wealth of early Christian remains in such a small area,” wrote the travel writer Peter Somerville-Large. A 4m-thick, 5m high cashel (wall) encircles the three churches: St Molaise’s church, Teampall na bhFéar (Men’s Church) and Teampall na mBan.

List of names of females who lived on the island up to its abandonment in 1948.

McGowan wrote that only men were buried in the cashel: “The cloistered ground refused the coffins of women buried there. Mysteriously they were found overground in the morning. It was a taboo that could not be broken.”

From ancient Coptic Ethiopia with its male-only churches to the present day Ireland with no women priests, the exclusion of the female of the species has been a constant in church history.

The cashel also contains beehive huts, souterrains and a sweat house and was a formidable defensive structure. Inishmurray has of course been a place of pilgrimage too where people follow 11 stations around the island. The tradition continued to at least 1948.

Among the relics stolen from the island, but much later than the Viking era, were St Molaise’s bell and crozier.

They were purloined by an antiquarian collector in the 1840s and sold to the Duke of Northumberland at Alnwick Castle where they are still. A petition to return the items has so far been unsuccessful.

The island’s population peaked at 110 in the 1880s before the last islanders relocated to the Sligo mainland in 1948. A subsistence life of farming and fishing sustained them and the island’s poteen had a very favourable reputation in the northwest. Most islanders lived on a boreen facing the mainland as the island can be battered by Atlantic storms.

However, on a quiet day in April or May a purple haze of bluebells is in full bloom and the idyll is restored.