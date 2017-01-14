Better than mindfulness... be mindful of the garden’s power

The cold is a friend of the gardener at this time of the year, so embrace it, writes Fiann Ó Nualláin.

Some years it seems to only get a bit nippy in January and we have had a mild winter so far. The latest cold spells are welcomed.

“Are ye mad?” says you.

Probably, but it doesn’t change the fact that there are native tree and hedgerow seeds out there that need a period of cold to break their dormancy and aid successful germination come spring.

There are pests of the vegetable patch that need a period of cold to keep them in check and an open door on the greenhouse or polytunnel can knock fungal spores on their arse.

Never mind how the cold can intensify some of the winter fragrances and aesthetics in the garden right now.

Yep, the cold is a friend of the gardener at this time of the year. So why not embrace it.

Basically what I’m hinting at is enough with the cotton wool and central heating and more with the woolly socks and hats – there’s work to be done outside and a spot of bracing weather definitely brings you into the now.

One of my favourite tasks of the January chill is chopping firewood — it reminds me of the old Zen monk who was asked by a disciple about the nature of enlightenment and he replied: “before enlightenment I chopped wood for the fire and carried water from the well, after enlightenment I chopped wood for the fire and carried water from the well”.

So while you are waiting on enlightenment, those New Year’s resolutions to kick in or that lotto win – there is still wood and water to fetch.

It is enriching to participate in the chores of life as it is in the great enjoyments of life. You are not missing out on some perceived fabulous life by chopping wood, ventilating the green house, hammering back into stability a wind-rocked trellis, or hoeing a few weeds.

This is participation with life. Your breath on the chilly air affirms it. Snapchat it if you must, but for God’s sake and your own — step out and experience it.

The second favourite task I thoroughly enjoy is winter pruning — I have a pair of fingerless gloves (that remind me to pick a pocket or two), for the occasion — they actually make no difference to my dexterity or to how fast or slow the task goes, but I get a kick out of putting them on and dressing for the part.

I guess all those bowler-hatted Mr Benn cartoons as a kid had an impact — “as if by magic”. I am letting you in on all my madness today, but dressing for the part is a great way to get immersed in the job at hand.

You won’t need a mindfulness seminar or a talking cure if you invest yourself in a sense of self.

I’m not knocking mindfulness, I am a long-time practitioner and qualified to teach it — and I have a book on the topic coming out later this year — but I am all for doing it in the real world, rather than as an activity, like weekly Pilates.

Nothing is as real as getting your hands dirty and snozzling nose bubbles while you clean the pond in your Aldi waders.

Maybe you want to keep the dressing up for weekends away — but the roleplay I mean, is to pull the natty pullover on and go indulge yourself as a gardener. Get into it, be it.

This is your true nature time — you don’t need to look your best or be the other role — wife, husband, son, brother, daughter, mum or job title — just you, in your element.

Personally, gardening is my time, I love every second of it, I eat and drink it in – in the moment to moment of it. I can worry about the bills, deadlines and the news headlines when the gloves and pullover come off.

I am always refreshed, if a little frostbitten, sun-stroked or achy after it, and most of us probably haven’t ventured out since before Christmas — caught up in family or consumer panic — so its time to engage again.

Okay, there’s not a lot happening in the garden in January but there’s always something that needs attention and it’s not that far to spring. So apart from a tidy spree or log chop, this weekend is the ideal time to prune autumn-fruiting raspberries — simply cut all the canes down to just above ground level.

Not every fruiting tree is suitable to be winter-pruned but certainly, while you are about it, why not check existing tree ties and stakes on all trees and fruits.

If required, mend or replace any damaged ones. Any ties rubbing the bark can be removed/replaced — one trick is to shorten the stake or alter its angle and so take the angle of rub out of the equation.

We can leave plums and cherries until spring and remind ourselves that other than a tidy up of winter damaged branches, those currants, gooseberries and early and mid-season cane fruits are best pruned in the autumn — just after fruiting.

And if there are none in your garden to tackle now, then you can still get bare root by mail order and online this weekend and plant next weekend for some harvests later this year.

The garden is pretty skeletal now — picture the meat you want on its bones. Some vertical strawberries there, an extra row of veg there. A fruiting hedge there for jam and chutneys.

The really timely winter pruning is on apple and pears — it is safe to exceed a tidy up and do some structural work; remove branches rather than prune for fruiting spurs.

We often think of taking out low branches but remember, especially if you have inherited an apple or mature pear, that too-high branches can be removed too — to shape an easy-to-harvest tree while the cold inhibits fungal infection.

You can get paints and greases to cover cut sites but I’m not so sure that they don’t just seal in the infection. I know the cold will impede it, so I always go with what I know and it hasn’t let me down yet.

On the other hand now is also a good time to think about treating canker in our apple and pear trees — often (if the infection is deep) that’s an amputation but if only started you can scrape away the infected area and the branch may recover well — avoiding a major limb loss. In the instances of a scrape, I don’t just rely on the cold; I dust with cinnamon powder as a fungicide just in case.

Getting back into the swing of gardening is one of the best decisions you can make this year.

It’s not just about an abundance of fruit and vegetables, it’s how it will fuel your spirit and feed your soul. The real, new you starts now.