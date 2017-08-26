Wishlist: Inspiration from artists of all ages

Esther N McCarthy draws inspriation from artists young and old and iconic

I love the simplicty of this Alba three-drawer white table console.

The designers at Michael Murphy Home Furnishing have styled the new Alba dining collection with industrial accessories to create a look that’s pretty unique.

It’s €699 from the Irish-owned company, there’s stores in Dublin, Wexford, New Ross and Newbridge.

www.michaelmurphy.ie

Now here’s a tome worthy of a coffee table.

‘Artists: Their Lives and Works’ is a fascinating celebration of over 80 artists and their lives.

The illustrations are just stunning, it’s a beautiful book and includes iconic artists including Raphael, Hogarth, van Gogh, O’Keeffe, Magritte, Kahlo, Warhol, and Kiefer. Fabulous and well worth €30.

It’ll hit shops on September 7 and is published by Dorling Kindersley.

www.dk.com

Check out this rather fancy new appliance from Miele.

It’s from their latest range of generation 6000 dishwashers.

It’s got lots of bells and whistles, but the highlight, in my humble opinion, is a revolutionary feature, the Knock2Open door opening system.

Basically, the door opens automatically when tapped twice in succession, so a door handle isn’t necessary.

How cool is that?

Miele are hosting a fund raising activity for Irish professional rugby player and adventurer, Damian Browne, who plans to row his boat 4,800km across the Atlantic Ocean, as one does.

The charity event takes place at the Miele Experience Centre, Dublin.

Damian, along with fellow rugby pros, Rhys Ruddock, Jack McGrath, Kevin McLaughlin and Devin Toner, will take part in a sports celebrity cook off.

See www.miele.ie for more.

This beautiful oil on panel is by artist, Amanda Lynch, a recent graduate of Crawford College of Art and Design.

It’s part of the ‘Fledglings’ exhibition that’s starting on September 5th in the Lavit Gallery, in Father Matthew Street, Cork.

With pieces in varied media, this exhibition will be well worth popping into, it shows a cross section of some of the great talent emerging from the art college.

www.lavitgallery.com

If you’re a fan of minimalism, this simple black flower pot, along with saucer is a pick for you.

It’s made from a mix of stone and plastic and is by Hay for design giants Cos.

€20, find out more at www.cosstores.com

This stunning portrait of one of my favourite artists of all time is by the very talented Gill O’Shea.

A recent charity event at the Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny showcased O’Shea’s collection of vibrant portraits of some of Hollywood’s female style icons from the last century.

Audrey Hepburn and eight other actresses are available in a limited edition of 25 prints of each, framed they are €175 each.

For more information see www.dabbleinart.com/

You might have house devils and street angels living with you, either way, these angel wing wall decorations are simply heavenly.

The set is €250 from Harvey Norman.

www.harveynorman.ie