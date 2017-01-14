Wish List: Birds, bees, fish - and getting a good night's sleep

Esther N McCarthy is all about the birds and the bees... and fish, this weekend.

I love this idea from the specialists in early childhood teaching materials at Weald Design, Cork. It’s called a provocation tray and the talented Mr Elliot Rainy designed it to contain a range of natural materials to promote fine-motor and problem- solving skills. €85 from www.wealddesign.com

Get funky with these geo print digital scales, part of the ColourMatch range in Argos. €12

Give bees a chance, nature lovers, with this wild bee house. We all know how beneficial our buzzy little friends are, so it’s win, win, really. €27.95 from www.dotcomgiftshop.com/en

I’m continuing my owl obsession with this sleepy little chappie, Lucas the Owl. It’s from Irish company, Mira Mira and comes in shades of blue, silver and grey — perfect for a snoozing companion, if you ask me. €25 from www.miramira.ie

Bad night’s sleep? It could be as simple as having the wrong size pillow. King Koil’s pillow measuring service has launched in Harvey Norman’s nationwide. It’s a system for checking people’s pillow size, by measuring your head and shoulders. King Koil then developed a range of pillows, in five different height formats, from 1 to 5, that conform to the measuring system. Specially certified pillows start from €24.99 in Harvey Norman stores, and personal measurement is available instore, on a walk-in basis, during normal opening hours. www.harveynorman.ie

These would be cute in the bathroom, right? Wooden fish hooks from Tiger Stores, the shark ones are €2.40, the fishies are €1.20. ie.flyingtiger.com/en-ie

Irish company Moss Cottage has the perfect kitchen accessory for all you Harry Potter fans out there. I Adumbledore You mug is €12.50 from www.mosscottage.ie