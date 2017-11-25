Choosing the right Christmas gift can be difficult but we're here to help...

Esther N McCarthy offers some delightful suggestions for Christmas presents.

Get in the groove and add some retro geometric style and colour to proceedings with this blue grooved glass vase, it’s yours for €32 from www.www.home-lust.com. It’s 25x12cm.

For a festive feel in the house, keep an eye out for this Limited Edition Winter Candle from Field Day, it’s only available between until December. It’s got it all going on, a classic comforting blend of cinnamon, clove, spicy orange and soft vanilla. Yum. Pictured is the three wick for €48.95 but you can also pick up a single wick for €17.95. The entire Irish range is stocked in over 250 stores in Ireland and the UK, including the Kilkenny Group, Meadows and Byrne and Blarney Woollen Mills. Or at www.fielddayireland.ie

Dunnes Stores have some really beautiful homeware in stores at the moment. Case in point is this black marble cheese board, from the Paul Costelloe Living collection. It’s €25 from stores nationwide and from www.dunnesstores.ie/

Anyone who loves snuggling on the couch is going to love the Blankie. It’s a perfectly-sized down and feather duvet and I’m loving the look of the Pantone colours available. €65 for all you snuggie buggies out there from www.blankie.ie

If you want to really savour your glass of vino and not spill a single drop, consider this Georg Jensen Manhattan wine pourer, it’s €55 from The Marvel Room at BrownThomas. www.brownthomas.com/christmas/the-marvel-room/

Check out this Donald Trump tea cosy made by Crosshaven lady Helen O’Leary. A great way to keep things at boiling point, eh? Readers can pick one up - and more - at the biggest-ever City Hall Crafts and Design Fair in Cork from November 24-26. With 85 exhibitors, the fair is a celebration of the best Irish designers and makers from fashion to jewellery and beyond – with thousands of items that can only be found in Cork. I love the emphasis on our talented local makers. Full details and booking at www.cityhallcraftsfair.ie.