Bargains galore to be had at auctions in the south this week

Des O’Sullivan says there’s great value to be had at sales this week including two in Cork and Waterford.

Auctions in Cork today, and Waterford on Monday, attest to a healthy state of interest in the world of art, antiques and interiors in areas beyond the Pale.

There are bargains to be had at auctions everywhere. At James Adam’s in Dublin last weekend, antique furniture was knocked down at giveaway prices, but prime pieces should do better at Woodward’s in Cork today and RJ Keighery in Waterford next Monday.

This Georgian walnut and cross banded kneehole desk sold for a hammer price of just €160 at James Adam in Dublin last weekend. The price compares favourably with flat-pack furniture.

The selection of antique furniture at Woodward’s sale in Cork city centre at 11am today includes a number of antique pieces with low estimates which underline the value that is to be had right now.

A Victorian secretaire bureau and a Georgian pembroke table are each estimated at just €200-€300, and a Victorian bureau bookcase has an estimate of just €600-€800.

This pair of William IV fold over tea tables is at Woodward’s sale in Cork today.

Collectors will be interested in a pair of William IV tea tables (€2,000-€3,000) and a Regency rosewood oval table (€1,000-€1,500). The sale also features Oriental and European porcelain with pieces of Imari, Doulton and Dresden.

The selection on offer at RJ Keighery’s City Auction Rooms in Waterford next Monday includes a mahogany brass mounted secretaire chest (€500-€800), a c1916 Art Deco wardrobe (€600-€1,000); a Victorian dining table (€1,800-€2,400) and twelve carved oak dining chairs (€800-€1,200).

These Edwardian bow fronted chests are at Woodward’s sale at 11am this morning.

There are two artworks by Mark O’Neill, Still Life Red Apples (€2,000-€3,000) and Dog in Field (€1,500-€2,500) and one by Arthur Maderson, In the Park, Montpellier (€4,000-€5,000).

Art will also come under the hammer in an online sale by Dublin auctioneers de Vere’s which runs until next Monday.

On offer is a collection of 20th century Irish paintings including work by Yeats, Nathaniel Hone, Robert Ballagh, Sean McSweeney, Pauline Bewick and Markey Robinson. Many are estimated at below €1,000.

A Limerick sale with Far Eastern interest

Des O’Sullivan previews Oriental offerings at a Limerick house sale.

A Chinese wall carving at O’Donovan’s sale in Limerick on February 18.

Satsuma vases, blue and white jardinieres; Oriental porcelain plaques on stands; a four-panel screen with ebony frame; figures and carvings; cloisonné ware; cabinets; tables and lamps, will come under the hammer at a house sale in Limerick city on February 18.

O’Donovan and Associates of Newcastle West will offer the contents of Manderville House at Fort Mary Park (opposite the Gaelic Grounds), on the instructions of the representatives of the late Mr and Mrs Terry McGowan.

An Oriental plaque on an ebony stand at O’Donovan’s sale in Limerick.

The late Terry McGowan spent some time in Japan and many of the more than 250 lots on offer originated in the Far East.

All are to be sold without reserve.

There will be viewing at Manderville next Saturday from 2pm to 6.30pm and the sale is at 11am on the following Saturday.

The catalogue is online at www.donovan.ie

Antiques in brief

BALUSTER VASES

A William Moorcroft Burslem pair of baluster tapering slender vases made a hammer price of €6,000 at the January sale at James Adam in Dublin last Sunday.

Decorated with tall trees they are stamped ‘Florian Ware, Jas MacIntyre & Co Ltd, Burslem, England’ with the Moorcroft signature.

This pair of William Moorcroft Burslem vases sold for €6,000 at James Adam in Dublin last weekend.

A c1880 French gilt metal and porcelain mounted clock garniture made €1,800; a Royal Crown Derby Imari pattern part tea and coffee service made €500 and a19th-century, specimen marble, circular centre table made €1,300.

TABLE TOPS SALE

Hegarty’s in Bandon held their opening auction of the year. The exceptional 18th century Irish silver table featured on these pages a couple of week’s ago made a hammer price of €6,400.

A 19th century Killarney wooden lady’s jewellery box sold for €1,650; a set of William IV dining chairs made €2,000, a pair of oval lockers sold for €1,050 and The Band Played On by Arthur Maderson sold for €2,700.

RARE YEATS EDITION

A first edition of The Collected Works of William Butler Yeats

1908 is available at the Dover St shop of London-based, rare booksellers, Peter Harrington. Signed by Yeats on the half-title of volume four and thus very rare, it is priced at £5,000.

It is one of the 250 first issue sets in the de luxe, quarter-vellum binding, from a total edition of 1,060 sets printed at the Shakespeare Head Press. The signature reads “W.B. Yeats, Nov 16, 1916”.

MATTHEW’S SALE

More than 650 lots of antiques, collectibles, fine art, jewellery, silver and rugs will come under the hammer at the sale at Matthew’s of Oldcastle in Co Meath at 2pm tomorrow.

Viewing is from 11am to 5pm today and from 10am tomorrow.

CRAWFORD EXHIBITION

An exhibition at the Crawford Gallery in Cork until next October features Irish art from the Great Southern Hotel art collection. This collection was presented to the Crawford by the State in 2006.

The title of the mid 20th century show, ‘The Way Home’, is taken from a painting by Dan O’Neill.

The collection is particularly strong in the work of Norah McGuinness, Daniel O’Neill and Gerard Dillon, while artists such as Camille Souter, Nano Reid, Arthur Armstrong and Patrick Collins are also represented. There are also works, by Cecil King and Patrick Scott.