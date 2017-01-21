Trump and Brexit uncertainty presents golden opportunity for art investors

Des O’Sullivan reports on Irish sales which offer a choice of art and collectibles.

Auction goers can enjoy a choice of art and collectibles this weekend. Whyte’s Eclectic Collector sale takes place in Dublin today. Morgan O’Driscoll’s first online sale of Irish art of this year runs to next Monday evening.

Each sale can be viewed on the internet and online bidders can take part.

With uncertainty in the financial markets following the Trump inauguration and Brexit, gold is proving a popular investment.

Bidders at Whyte’s sale in Dublin today can pick up a gold half sovereign for around €120 and a gold Krugerrand for around €1,000.

There are gold coins of all sizes and prices for investors and collectors.

Collectors will be interested in King James II gun money made from melting down cannon to pay for his trips and silver ten shilling pieces issued in 1966 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Easter Rising.

In the early 19th century there were dozens of banks around Ireland and most of them failed in the 1840s.

Banknotes issued by these institutions became worthless at the time but can now make up to €2,000 each.

A Hibernian Bank £1 note of 1826 is estimated at €1,500-€2,000.

A used Waterford Bank £5 note from 1808 is estimated at €300-€400.

The online catalogue for Morgan O’Driscoll’s first sale of 2017 lists 213 lots.

Hauling the nets, a watercolour by Percy French

The selection ranges Jack B Yeats, Percy French, James Humbert Craig and William Conor to Patrick Leonard, Barrie Cooke, Mark O’Neill and Kenneth Webb.

Crean, Winter Light by Mark O’Neill

The sale will run until Monday between 6.30 pm and 9.30 pm.