Treasure trove on offer at Cork National Antiques Fair

The Cork National Antiques Fair takes place at the International Airport Hotel today and tomorrow.

There will be 30 stands, with everything from 18th and 19th century furniture to art, portrait miniatures, jewellery and silver, Waterford and Murano glass, coins, banknotes, Oriental collectibles, porcelain and Victorian tools.

A fair like this with a cross section of desirable items in all price ranges attracts people from far and near and gathers an assembly of dealers under one roof.

There will be, for example, antique furniture on offer from Castle Land Antiques, Buttevant, William Hartnett of Limerick and Black Horse Antiques from Milltown, Co Kerry.

Jewellery and silver dealers like Weldon’s of Dublin, Des Gallagher from Belfast, Marie Curran of the IADA and dealers from Cork and Kerry will be in attendance.

Lakeside Antiques from Co Tipperary will offer a selection of Murano glass while Tara Crystal of Waterford will bring Waterford chandeliers.

Treasures Irish Art from Athlone is a regular attender and there will be art on display as well from Cork based Paul McGonigle Walsh.

China and porcelain collectors will be able to choose from a selection brought by Brian Hurley of Kinslae, Helen Newcombe, Dublin, Sheila Poots, Belfast, Geraldine Skeath, Dublin and Ben Dalton and Jim Britt of Cork.

There will be coins and banknotes at the stands of dealers Michael Cooley of Co. Laois and Richard Walshe of Co. Galway.

Chinese and oriental collectibles are the specialty of Lisa George of Co Longford while Maureen Kiely of Co. Laois will offer a selection of Victorian tools.

Following the resounding success of the fair last September Hibernian Antique Fairs have chosen the Cork International Airport Hotel as a venue for the second time.

Opening times are from 11 am to 6 pm today and tomorrow.