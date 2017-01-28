Jack B Yeats cartoons set to be a big draw at Cork Auction Rooms

Sales at Cork Auction Rooms tomorrow and Woodwards next Saturday (February 4) will keep auction goers in Cork busy next week.

A pair of pen and ink cartoons by Jack B Yeats and a letter to his sister Susan on paper headed 18 Fitzwilliam Square, Dublin is a feature of the sale at Cork Auction Rooms at noon tomorrow.

One drawing features two Dublin debutantes close to O’Connell Bridge, the other is captioned The Turnip Sculptor.

They are to be sold as one lot with an estimate of €6,000-€8,000.

A framed c1920 copy of the Irish Proclamation banded with Celtic decoration and images of the executed leaders is estimated at €400-€600.

Viewing is from 10 am to 6 pm today and tomorrow morning.

The opening sale of the year at Woodwards at 11am next Saturday features contents from houses in Cobh, Ballinlough and Douglas and includes a fine pair of William IV tea tables (€2,000-€3,000).

Among the Regency, Victorian and Georgian pieces are a Regency oval table (€1,000-€1,500), a Victorian secretaire bureau (€200-€300), a Georgian Pembroke table (€200-€300) and a Victorian bureau bookcase (€600-€800).

There is Imari, Doulton and Dresden porcelain, Waterford glass, silver and plate. Viewing is from 2pm to 5pm today and tomorrow and from 10am to 5pm all next week.

Collectable Cotswold furniture

A collection of 15 lots of Cotswold School Furniture will come up on February 14 at Bellmans Auctioneers of Winchester. Estimates range from £100 to £8,000.

Most were made by Peter Waals (1870-1937) in the tradition of Ernest Gimson at his workshop in

Gloucestershire between 1922 and 1936.

Furniture by Waals was widely collected by some of the leading English industrial families of the day

. The chequer inlaid oak chest of drawers illustrated here is

estimated at £5,000-£7,000.

GAA programmes

A lifetime collection of GAA hurling and football programmes will feature at the next Lynes and Lynes sale in Carrigtwohill on February 25.

Auctioneer Denis Lynes says they are currently being catalogued and expects considerable interest.

Collectibles

Silver, plate, art, antique furniture and collectibles will come under the hammer at a January sale at James Adams at noon tomorrow.

A total of 375 reasonably estimated lots include a 17th century oak armorial coffer (€300-€500), a 19th century Sevres portrait dish (€250-€350), a 19th century brass oil lamp (€50-€100) and an inlaid specimen marble top circular table (€700-€1,000).

Online sale

Fresh from a successful Irish art online auction on Monday evening, Morgan O’Driscoll will follow up with an online sale of affordable Irish art next Monday evening from 6.30pm. The catalogue for the upcoming sale lists 332 lots with estimates from 150 up.

William Conor’s drawing of a Belfast shipyard worker on April 15, 1912, the day the Titanic sank, made hammer price of 1,200 at last Monday’s sale.

Other top hammer prices included Threshing by Patrick Leonard (€6,500), Late Evening Lismore River Pool by Arthur Maderson (€5,000), Point of Sunset, Lismore River Pool by Arthur Maderson (€3,400), Playing on the Beach by George Russell (€3,200), Sweet Pea by Kenneth Webb (€2,600), Craan, Winter Light by Mark O’Neill (€2,800), Hauling the Nets by Percy French (€2,800), View from the Window by Markey Robinson (€2,600), Mending the Nets by George Gillespie (€3,000), Flight of Birds by Colm Brennan (€4,800) and Flight of the Earls by John Behan (€4,000).

Plunkett medal

The 1916 Rising Medal awarded to Joseph Plunkett was the top lot at Whyte’s eclectic collector sale in Dublin last Saturday.

It made a hammer price of €40,000. A three page letter amounting to an eyewitness account of the failed French invasion at Bantry Bay in 1796 sold for 360, a Hibernian Bank one pound not of 1826 made 2,700, a 1974 gold Krugerand made €1,000 and three nine carat gold football medals from 1970-72 awarded to Tony Marsden of Cork Hibernians sold for 5,100.

There was a League of Ireland winners medal, an FAI Cup winners medal and a Football League of Ireland v Football League of England medal.

Fine art auction

A fine art and interiors auction will be held at Adams, Blackrock, Dublin next Tuesday at 11am. It will be on view from 2pm to 5pm tomorrow,9.30am to 6 pm on Monday and from 9.30 am to the start of the sale at 11am on Tuesday.