Sex advice with Suzi Godson: I feel intimidated by my girlfriend’s sex toys

This week Suzi Godson tackles the issues surrounding couples intimidated by the idea of using sex toys together.

Am I being very old fashioned? My girlfriend wants us to use her vibrator together. She seemed to assume that I’d be fine with the idea, but I am surprised by how intimidated it makes me feel. It’s as though I’m not enough for her. If we need to bring toys into our bedroom, then isn’t that a sign that something in the relationship needs fixing?

The fact that your girlfriend has a vibrator does not mean that there is anything wrong with your sexual relationship. In fact, it means quite the opposite. Research shows that 52% of women use vibrators, alone or with a partner, and that those women are more sexually satisfied. That is causation, not correlation. Vibrators obviously make it easier for women to have an orgasm. In recent years, they have also been successfully reinvented as luxury goods, but as well as ‘posh candle’ packaging, the technology has advanced so that they are much more effective.

In theory, that should be good for your girlfriend and it should take the pressure off you. In practice, I can understand where you are coming from. In a parallel universe, if I had a boyfriend and he wanted to introduce me to his ‘guybrator’, I think I would feel exactly the way you do. I would wonder why he needed it when I was perfectly willing to help out. On a rational level, I would probably realise that it was silly to feel jealous of, or intimidated by, it. Yet, like you, I’m not sure that I would be able to accept it.

However, the important fact remains that it is a far more unlikely scenario, because men find it so much easier to orgasm than women without the help of sex toys. The male market is therefore much smaller.

I have found that most men are comfortable with their partners using a vibrator in private, but at Indiana University, when sex researcher Debbie Herbenick explored the use of sex toys in couple relationships, she found that 14.1% of heterosexual women did not tell their male partner that they used a vibrator because knowing that she masturbated or used sex toys would “question his manhood” or “make him feel less of a man.”

Until recently, sex toys had more phallic designs because it was assumed that women achieved orgasm through penetrative sex. As understanding of female sexual response has grown, the importance of clitoral stimulation has been acknowledged, and sex toy design has changed to reflect that. A good example is the Tenga Kushi, which looks suspiciously like a little white hedgehog, yet it feels soft and is easy to use.

I can sympathise with how you must feel when you are confronted with a sex toy that can deliver more rpm to your girlfriend in a second than you can in an hour. However, it is difficult for you to complain without sounding like a curmudgeon. This is not to say that your concerns aren’t legitimate. The real issue is that she may have been insensitive and a little impolite. Had she sounded you out about introducing a vibrator into your life instead of just presenting you with a fait accompli, she would have realised that you needed time to adjust to the idea - and you might have been keen to give it a try.

Sex toys can be a really positive part of a couple’s relationship and lots of women who have never been able to climax with a partner find that using a vibrator during intercourse allows them to.

Perhaps reading this response will give you the confidence to start a conversation with her. Ultimately, if you don’t feel comfortable, it is perfectly OK to say that you signed up for a relationship with her, not a sex toy. However, sometimes it is worth challenging core beliefs because you might enjoy her way of doing things just as much as she does.