My wife and I have been happily married for 10 years, but recently it feels as though my sex drive has fallen off a cliff. I am only 45. Meanwhile, my wife still wants to have sex three times a week. I feel under pressure and I am worried she will have an affair. How are we going to work this out? I can’t see a way forward for us.

It’s unclear whether your central anxiety is losing your mojo or losing your wife, but either way, you need to calm down because fretting will make matters worse.

This may just be a blip. Libido naturally ebbs and flows in response to how well you feel, how stressed you are, how hard you are working, or how much sleep you are getting.

The important thing is that it tends to balance out over time.

READ NEXT Sizzling start: 8 top black puddings

However, it’s important to work out if this is a natural lull, or if there is something else going on. If the underlying problem is stress, it is vital that you begin to prioritise your mental and physical health.

Make sure you’re doing exercise, because it can boost libido by improving circulation, increasing energy levels and generating a rush of ‘feelgood’ endorphins.

You should also have a check-up with your GP, because an unexpected loss of libido unrelated to relationship difficulties, lifestyle choices, or sexual dysfunction could indicate an underlying health problem.

Chronic conditions, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or thyroid disorders, can have a negative effect on libido, as can medications such as anti-depressants.

Men are not keen on going to the doctor so think of it as an MoT. You keep a car in good nick with regular servicing. Your body is similar.

I know it’s easier said than done, but try to stop worrying about your wife cheating on you.

There are exceptions to every rule, but in my experience women who are planning to play away don’t generally still try to have sex with their husbands.

You feel she is putting pressure on you. I suspect she is actually reaching out to you, and if you open up and share your fears and insecurities, she is the person who is best placed to help you to get through this.

You are right to be concerned about how your low libido plays out for her, though.

It can be very difficult for a woman to interpret sexual withdrawal as anything other than rejection.

Besides eating away at self-confidence and self-esteem, over time, feelings of rejection can build to bitterness and resentment.

Sometimes when things go wrong in a sexual relationship it feels easier to say nothing in the hope that the problem will go away, but if your absent libido is not related to her, or to your marriage, you do owe her that reassurance.

Having said that, sex is a pretty accurate barometer of the health of any relationship. When it goes wrong, or missing, there is usually something else going on.

It is common in conflicted relationships for sex to be withdrawn as a way of punishing or shutting out a partner, but this can work in reverse.

This next information may be wide of the mark and your gut reaction will tell you whether you should dismiss it.

To give you a fully rounded answer, I have to make you aware that in dysfunctional relationships initiating sex with a partner who, demonstrably, has no libido, can be a passive-aggressive act. The initiator can avoid the real issues and turn sex into the problem.

They claim to be the one ‘trying’ to rescue the marriage.

The person in emotional turmoil and who cannot think, let alone respond to sexual advances, is berated for “refusing to make an effort”. That impasse is complex and virtually impossible to navigate without professional help.

If it strikes a chord with you, the best option is couple counselling.

Send your queries to suzigodson@mac.com