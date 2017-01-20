Go from fatigued to fit with this quick workout

Beat the January blues with this two-part workout. It’s guaranteed to lift your flagging energy levels.

You might feel pooped at the end of a sweat session, but taking up regular exercise can actually up your energy levels and keep you going in the long run.

HIIT workouts are great for fat-loss, but five spin sessions a week or daily hill sprintsaren’t exactly the wisest workout choices if you’re left crashed on the sofa every night. Maintain regular sessions at a low to medium intensity for a while if you’re in need of a little boost.

Keeping your body moving and blood and oxygen pumping will do you the world of good, so don’t be tempted to slack off the exercise altogether, either.

You’ll feel back to your old self in no time. Try this workout two to three times a week and watch the results fly in!

How to do it

Perform the allotted reps of each move for the first three exercises, at a medium intensity. Go back to the start and repeat for the number of sets recommended for your level, taking rest whenever necessary.

Once complete, do the same for exercises four to six, ending with the abs finisher.

Beginner: 3x10 reps

Intermediate/advanced: 4x10 reps

Reverse lunge

Areas trained: GLUTES, QUADS, HAMSTRINGS

Technique:

¦ From standing, take a large step backwards and bend both knees to about 90 degrees until the back knee is just above the floor.

¦ Push back up to the start and repeat on the opposite side. Alternate sides for each rep.

SAFETY TIP: Keep your torso upright throughout

Lateral lunge

Areas trained: GLUTES, QUADS, LOWER BACK

Technique:

¦ Start with feet together, holding a dumbbell in each hand by your side.

¦ Take a large step out to the left, bending the left knee while keeping the right straight, at the same time lowering your upper body to bring the dumbbells to meet to the side of your shin.

¦ Push off the bent leg to return to the start, repeating on the opposite side for the next rep.

SAFETY TIP: Keep a flat, strong back as you lower

Front squat

Areas trained: GLUTES, QUADS

Technique:

¦ Holding a kettlebell with both hands by your chest, bend at the knees and hips to lower your bottom out behind you as low as possible.

¦ Push up through the heels back to the start and then repeat.

SAFETY TIP: Keep your chest proud as you lower

Wide to narrow press-up

Areas trained: TRICEPS, CHEST, CORE

Technique:

¦ Start in plank position on the floor, hands much wider than shoulderwidth apart.

¦ Bend your arms to lower your chest towards the floor, keeping your body in a straight line throughout.

¦ Push back up to the start.

¦ Bring your hands closer together so that they are directly under the shoulders.

¦ Bend your arms to lower your chest towards the floor again, this time keeping your elbows skimming your sides throughout.

¦ Push back up to the start, then move your hands into the wide position again to repeat.

SAFETY TIP: Keep your hips in line with your body

Military press

Areas trained: SHOULDERS, TRICEPS, CORE

Technique:

¦ Standing with feet together, hold two dumbbells in front of your shoulders.

¦ Extend your arms to push them up towards the ceiling.

¦ Lower slowly and repeat.

SAFETY TIP: Keep your core strong and braced

Abs finisher

Areas trained: CORE, SIDES, GLUTES

Technique:

¦ Start in a plank position, feet on a stability ball.

¦ Keeping the rest of your body still, gently tap the floor with one foot.

¦ Bring it back to the start and repeat with the opposite foot. Repeat.

SAFETY TIP: Don’t let your body shift from side to side