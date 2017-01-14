Wines of Morocco can help banish January blues

If you are reading this page I’m assuming you are not on the dry for the month of January, a practice that rather baffles me given the depression that often settles on people in this darkest of months.

I’m afraid I simply couldn’t do without the cheering presence of a bottle of wine at my dinner table in January and personally believe that it should be a requirement for anyone prone to melancholia at this time of year.

My suggestions this week are all red wines but red wines with a streak of freshness to keep them lively and to cheer up your palate as well as the cold dark evenings.

One suggestion below may surprise you as there are not many Moroccan wines for sale in Ireland.

I visited Morocco last Autumn and was completely charmed by the country and pleasantly surprised at the quality of the food from street stalls to fine dining.

What surprised me more was the quality of Moroccan wine.

Morocco has lots of upland regions suitable for grape growing and there has been a lot of investment in recent years, especially from France.

The best of the wines I tasted were from the Atlas Mountains les Coteaux d’Atlas Appellation but they were not cheap — as much as €50 on wine lists. The wine below is from the Guerrouane region near Fez.

The supermarkets will be continuing with their special offers this month and SuperValu has a particularly large range under €10 so I recommend two below including a Chilean Carmenère.

Carmenère is an ancient Bordeaux grape that died out in France after the downy mildew and Phylloxera problems in the mid-late 19th centurybut it continues to thrive in the more favourable climate of Chile.

Don’t forget that wine courses are about to begin in wine shops and night schools throughout the country. For an easier crash course however come along to the New Zealand wine fair and talk to some winemakers.

For the Diary:

The Great New Zealand Wine Tasting Consumer Event — 6.30pm to 8:30pm, January 19, Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Golden Lane, Dublin 8. Tickets: €15 via www.eventbrite.ie (search for New Zealand Dublin)

BEST VALUE UNDER €15

Ramón Roqueta Garnacha 2015, Catalunya, Spain - €14

Stockists: Mitchells CHQ, Glasthule and Avoca Kilmacanogue or via www.mitchellandson.com

From the generic Catalonia appellation where Grenache is king, this has pristine bright pomegranate and red currant fruits, soft and generous fruit on the palate and a clean finish.

Try with charceuterie or with Bolognese.

Las Moras Dadá Malbec-Bonarda, Argentina - €10-13

Stockists: SuperValu, Baggot Street Wines, JJ O’Driscolls

Named for the subversive Dada art movement the addition of Bonarda adds an injection of freshness to the dark brooding Malbec giving this a pleasing mix of red fruits and darker black chocolaty flavours.

On special in SuperValu for the next two weeks but well worth its full price also.

In Situ Reserva Carmenère, Chile - €10

Stockists: SuperValu

Carmenère always has admirable freshness compared to say Merlot but it can be a little green in its youth so it is usually a good idea to seek out older vintages.

This has a mix of bright blackcurrants and plush wine gum flavoured soft fruits on the finish.

BEST VALUE OVER €15

Domaine de la Zouina Volubilla, Morocco - €22.95

Stockists: Le Caveau Kilkenny www.lecaveau.ie, Greenman Terenure, Bradleys Cork

This is my first time mentioning a Moroccan wine on this page.

This winery is owned by a couple of Bordeaux producers so naturally has 50% cabernet sauvignon plus some syrah and mourvèdre with solid earthy black fruits and a dry clean finish.

Try with a lamb and apricot tagine.

Montebaco Semele, Ribera del Duero, Spain - €18.25

Stockist: Karwig Wines Carrigaline www.karwigwines.ie

I’ve praised the Ribera del Duero region here before and here is another fine example.

Fresh vibrant black cherry and plum tinged fruit, supple and fresh with lingering hints of tobacco and chocolate. Try with a hearty meat- based paella.

D’Arrys Original Shiraz Grenache, McLaren Vale, Australia - €19.99-23.99

Stockists: O’Donovans, Ardkeen, McHughs, Martins, Molloys, Independents

Prices for this vary but you should be able to find it at around €20 which is not cheap for January but it packs quite a punch.

Full juicy black fruits with clove and cinnamon, ripe and soft but with good acidity and cut. Perfect for spicy food or warming up January.